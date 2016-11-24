BREAKING NEWS: Bale set for surgery and lengthy spell on sidelines

Real Madrid have confirmed that Gareth Bale will undergo surgery on his injured ankle next week, with the winger set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The Wales international sustained the problem in Madrid's 2-1 Champions League win at Sporting CP on Tuesday, limping off shortly before the hour in Lisbon.

Madrid revealed on Wednesday that Bale had suffered "a traumatic dislocation of the peroneal tendons in his right ankle", and would be monitored.

And there was a further blow on Thursday as the European champions announced the problem would require surgery.

"The Real Madrid Sanitas Medical Services have decided that Gareth Bale will undergo an operation following the traumatic dislocation of the peroneal tendons of his right ankle," a statement read.

"The operation will take place at King Edward VII Hospital in London on Tuesday 29th November by doctor James Calder, under the supervision of the club doctors Jesus Olmo and Mikel Aramberri."

Early reports suggest Bale could be out for around three to four months, with the winger certain to miss El Clasico against Barcelona on December 3, as well as Madrid's clash with Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League four days later - a match which will decide the winners of Group F.

Bale has netted seven goals in 16 appearances across all competitions for Madrid this season, and could even be a doubt for Wales' return to World Cup qualifying action against Republic of Ireland in late March.