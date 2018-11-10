BREAKING NEWS: Boca v River Copa Libertadores final postponed
The first leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
The first leg of the highly-anticipated Superclasico between Boca Juniors and River Plate in the Copa Libertadores final has been postponed due to a waterlogged pitch amid heavy rain in Buenos Aires.
