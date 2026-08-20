How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures for Matchweek 1

The Premier League is back for 2026/27 and the new season could scarcely be dripping in more narrative. Arsenal defend their title, Man City deal without Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola begins life at Liverpool, Coventry return after 25 years away and Tottenham try not to finish 17th. FourFourTwo is here with all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

Premier League broadcasters ► UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports / HBO Max (select games)

► US: Peacock, USA Network, NBC (all games)

► Australia: Stan Sport (all games)

► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Premier League's 35th season could be its most intriguing since Sky Sports invented football in 1992. No Arsenal side since the great Herbert Chapman vintage of the 1930s have won back-to-back top-flight English titles, but the recruitment of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis – with more to come – give Mikel Arteta's side a strong look. They kick the whole thing off against Frank Lampard's Coventry on Friday night as the Sky Blues return after a quarter-century away.

For the first time in a decade, Man City begin a new season without Guardiola in the dugout. Tonsorially similar Enzo Maresca brings his interpretation of Pep-ball to the Etihad, with Elliot Anderson the key arrival as Rodri seems set to join Bernardo Silva in heading for the exit. They start against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Cherries' former boss Iraola will take charge of his first competitive Liverpool game on Sunday, as the Reds take on a stripped-back Newcastle side after the sales of Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Anfield wants a return to heavy-metal football but pre-season results have been mixed.

Matchweek 1 comes to a close on Monday night with a west London derby at Craven Cottage. Chelsea have spent big on Morgan Rogers to link up with best-bud Cole Palmer as the Xabi Alonso revolution takes hold. Fellow former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa takes charge of his first Fulham game in that one.

In this guide, FourFourTwo break down all the Premier League viewing options globally, with all 380 games available in many countries. We'll have in-depth details on UK, USA, and Australia broadcaster, along with a full list of outlets internationally.

Premier League — Matchweek 1 Fixtures

This week's Premier League fixtures:

Swipe to scroll horizontally Date & Time Match UK US Australia Friday August 21

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Arsenal vs Coventry Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport Saturday August 22

12:30 BST / 07:30 ET Hull vs Man Utd TNT Sports USA Network Stan Sport Saturday August 22

15:00 BST / 08:00 ET Everton vs Crystal Palace N/A USA Network Stan Sport Saturday August 22

15:00 BST / 08:00 ET Ipswich vs Sunderland N/A Peacock Stan Sport Saturday August 22

15:00 BST / 08:00 ET Nottm Forest vs Leeds N/A Peacock Stan Sport Saturday August 22

17:30 BST / 12:30 ET Brentford vs Tottenham Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday August 23

14:00 BST / 09:00 ET Man City vs Bournemouth Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport Sunday August 23

14:00 BST / 09:00 ET Brighton vs Aston Villa Sky Sports Peacock Stan Sport Sunday August 23

16:30 BST / 11:30 ET Newcastle vs Liverpool Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport Monday August 24

20:00 BST / 15:00 ET Fulham vs Chelsea Sky Sports USA Network Stan Sport

Can you watch the Premier League for free?

Unfortunately, free Premier League 2026/27 streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.

The Premier League will have select games available free-to-air in Brazil via CazéTV's YouTube channel.

Those in the US can stream USA Network and NBC on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV.

Abroad for Matchweek 1 of the Premier League 2026/27? You need a VPN to unlock your stream — find out more below.

How to watch the Premier League from abroad

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Premier League 2026/27 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Premier League live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

NordVPN is the best, so say our good friends across the office at TechRadar.

How to watch the Premier League in the UK

In the UK, Premier League TV rights for the 2026/2027 season are shared between two broadcasters: Sky Sports, and TNT Sports. It's the second year of the EPL's latest £6.7bn deal that lasts until 2029. At least 267 of the 380 fixtures to be shown live.

► Sky Sports has broadcast English top flight matches since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and it continues to air more live action than anyone else. The service will show at least 215 games in 2026/2027 across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+.

► TNT Sports and its streaming platform HBO Max have rights to 52 live Premier League matches in 2026/27, usually Saturday lunchtime kick-offs and a couple of midweek matchdays.

Why aren't all Premier League games live on TV in the UK?

Yep, the Saturday 3pm 'blackout' remains in place, which means that no games that kick off at that time can be broadcast live. This is enshrined in law and is designed to protect match-day attendances further down the football pyramid.

Like last season, though, any Premier League game not taking place at 3pm on a Saturday shown live on TV. Good news for fans of clubs on the Thursday-Sunday timetable of the Europa League/Conference League grind.

Watch Premier League 2026/27 on Sky Sports Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the 2026/2027 Premier League in the UK, with select games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

More: Sign up to our ... And It's Live! weekly newsletter for the skinny on football streams

How to watch the Premier League in the US

NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, splitting the coverage across various channels and platforms: NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

► NBC is the flagship cable TV channel, which hosts only the marquee fixtures.

► Peacock is NBC's streaming platform which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other games each week – roughly half of Premier League games.

► USA Network is another cable TV channel that houses roughly the other half of the fixtures. As we've mentioned above, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV all carry the channel and have free-trial options, while Sling Blue has USA Network and NBC but not Peacock.

Watch the Premier League 2026/27 on Peacock Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

How to watch the Premier League in Australia

Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game is available to stream live on Stan Sport. Yep, all 380 of them.

Better still, it's even cheaper to watch the EPL 2026/27 Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

How to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport New customers need to sign up for a Basic Stan subscription ($9.99 a month) and then add the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), for a total outlay of $29.99 a month.

Other Premier League live streams around the world

The Premier League is the world's biggest, brashest, most popular league, so it's no surprise you can watch live streams in pretty much any country you like. Here are a few providers in select locations:

Click to find out more 👇 Europe Albania - Digitalb

Andorra - CANAL+/DAZN

Armenia - Saran Media

Austria - Sky Deutschland

Belarus - Saran Media

Belgium - Telenet

Croatia - Telekom Srbija

Cyprus - Cytavision

Czech Republic - CANAL+

Denmark - Viaplay

Estonia - TV3

Finland - Viaplay

France - CANAL+

Georgia - Saran Media

Germany - Sky Deutschland

Greece - IMG (sublicensed to Forthnet)

Hungary - TV2

Iceland - Syn

Israel - Charlton

Republic of Ireland (Eire) - Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Premier Sports

Italy - Sky Italia

Kosovo - Telekom Srbija

Latvia - TV3

Lithuania - TV3

Luxembourg - CANAL+

Malta - TSN

Moldova - Saran Media

Montenegro - Telekom Srbija

Netherlands - Viaplay

North Macedonia - Telekom Srbija

Norway - Viaplay

Poland - CANAL+

Romania - Saran Media

Portugal - Eleven

Serbia - Telekom Srbija

Slovakia - CANAL+

Slovenia - Telekom Srbija

Spain - DAZN

Sweden - Viaplay

Switzerland - CANAL+ (French-language), Sky Deutschland (German), Sky Italia

(Italian)

Turkey - beIN Sports

United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports

Ukraine - Setanta Asia-Pacific Afghanistan - Saran Media

Australia - Stan Sport

Azerbaijan - Saran Media

Bangladesh - JioStar

Bhutan - JioStar

Cambodia - Jasmine International

China - Migu

Chinese Taipei - ELTA

Hong Kong - PCCW

India - JioStar

Indonesia - EMTEK

Japan - U-Next

Kazakhstan - Saran Media

Kyrgyzstan - Saran Media

Laos - Jasmine International

Malaysia - Astro

Mongolia - Unitel

Myanmar - CANAL+

Nepal - JioStar

New Zealand - Sky NZ

Pacific Islands - Digicel

Pakistan - JioStar

Singapore - StarHub

South Korea - Coupang

Sri Lanka - JioStar

Tajikistan - Saran Media

Thailand - Jasmine International

Turkmenistan - Saran Media

Uzbekistan - Saran Media

Vietnam - K+ Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Africa Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports Americas Brazil - ESPN

Canada - Fubo

Caribbean - ESPN

Costa Rica - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

El Salvador - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Guatemala - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Honduras - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Mexico - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Nicaragua - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

Panama - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico

South America - ESPN

United States - NBC Sports

What country has the cheapest Premier League streams? From our research, we found that Star Sports in India will show all 380 Premier League games for just ₹1,099 (£8.45) via the JioHotstar service.