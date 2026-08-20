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How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures for Matchweek 1

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The ultimate viewing guide for the must-watch EPL 2026/27

Declan Rice of Arsenal kisses the Premier League Trophy after their team&#039;s victory in the Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on May 24, 2026 in London, England.
(Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)
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The Premier League is back for 2026/27 and the new season could scarcely be dripping in more narrative. Arsenal defend their title, Man City deal without Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola begins life at Liverpool, Coventry return after 25 years away and Tottenham try not to finish 17th. FourFourTwo is here with all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.

Premier League broadcasters

UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports / HBO Max (select games)
US: Peacock, USA Network, NBC (all games)
Australia: Stan Sport (all games)
Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free

The Premier League's 35th season could be its most intriguing since Sky Sports invented football in 1992. No Arsenal side since the great Herbert Chapman vintage of the 1930s have won back-to-back top-flight English titles, but the recruitment of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis – with more to come – give Mikel Arteta's side a strong look. They kick the whole thing off against Frank Lampard's Coventry on Friday night as the Sky Blues return after a quarter-century away.

For the first time in a decade, Man City begin a new season without Guardiola in the dugout. Tonsorially similar Enzo Maresca brings his interpretation of Pep-ball to the Etihad, with Elliot Anderson the key arrival as Rodri seems set to join Bernardo Silva in heading for the exit. They start against Bournemouth on Sunday.

The Cherries' former boss Iraola will take charge of his first competitive Liverpool game on Sunday, as the Reds take on a stripped-back Newcastle side after the sales of Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Anfield wants a return to heavy-metal football but pre-season results have been mixed.

Matchweek 1 comes to a close on Monday night with a west London derby at Craven Cottage. Chelsea have spent big on Morgan Rogers to link up with best-bud Cole Palmer as the Xabi Alonso revolution takes hold. Fellow former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa takes charge of his first Fulham game in that one.

In this guide, FourFourTwo break down all the Premier League viewing options globally, with all 380 games available in many countries. We'll have in-depth details on UK, USA, and Australia broadcaster, along with a full list of outlets internationally.

Premier League — Matchweek 1 Fixtures

This week's Premier League fixtures:

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Date & Time

Match

UK

US

Australia

Friday August 21
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

Arsenal vs Coventry

Sky Sports

USA Network

Stan Sport

Saturday August 22
12:30 BST / 07:30 ET

Hull vs Man Utd

TNT Sports

USA Network

Stan Sport

Saturday August 22
15:00 BST / 08:00 ET

Everton vs Crystal Palace

N/A

USA Network

Stan Sport

Saturday August 22
15:00 BST / 08:00 ET

Ipswich vs Sunderland

N/A

Peacock

Stan Sport

Saturday August 22
15:00 BST / 08:00 ET

Nottm Forest vs Leeds

N/A

Peacock

Stan Sport

Saturday August 22
17:30 BST / 12:30 ET

Brentford vs Tottenham

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday August 23
14:00 BST / 09:00 ET

Man City vs Bournemouth

Sky Sports

USA Network

Stan Sport

Sunday August 23
14:00 BST / 09:00 ET

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Sky Sports

Peacock

Stan Sport

Sunday August 23
16:30 BST / 11:30 ET

Newcastle vs Liverpool

Sky Sports

USA Network

Stan Sport

Monday August 24
20:00 BST / 15:00 ET

Fulham vs Chelsea

Sky Sports

USA Network

Stan Sport

Can you watch the Premier League for free?

Unfortunately, free Premier League 2026/27 streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.

The Premier League will have select games available free-to-air in Brazil via CazéTV's YouTube channel.

Those in the US can stream USA Network and NBC on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV.

Abroad for Matchweek 1 of the Premier League 2026/27? You need a VPN to unlock your stream — find out more below.

How to watch the Premier League from abroad

Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Premier League 2026/27 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.

Premier League live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.

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How to watch the Premier League in the UK

In the UK, Premier League TV rights for the 2026/2027 season are shared between two broadcasters: Sky Sports, and TNT Sports. It's the second year of the EPL's latest £6.7bn deal that lasts until 2029. At least 267 of the 380 fixtures to be shown live.

Sky Sports has broadcast English top flight matches since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and it continues to air more live action than anyone else. The service will show at least 215 games in 2026/2027 across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+.

TNT Sports and its streaming platform HBO Max have rights to 52 live Premier League matches in 2026/27, usually Saturday lunchtime kick-offs and a couple of midweek matchdays.

Why aren't all Premier League games live on TV in the UK?

Yep, the Saturday 3pm 'blackout' remains in place, which means that no games that kick off at that time can be broadcast live. This is enshrined in law and is designed to protect match-day attendances further down the football pyramid.

Like last season, though, any Premier League game not taking place at 3pm on a Saturday shown live on TV. Good news for fans of clubs on the Thursday-Sunday timetable of the Europa League/Conference League grind.

Watch Premier League 2026/27 on Sky Sports

Watch Premier League 2026/27 on Sky Sports

Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the 2026/2027 Premier League in the UK, with select games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.

How to watch the Premier League 2026/27 on TNT Sports and HBO Max

How to watch the Premier League 2026/27 on TNT Sports and HBO Max

As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans starting at £25.99/month that include TNT.

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How to watch the Premier League in the US

NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, splitting the coverage across various channels and platforms: NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.

NBC is the flagship cable TV channel, which hosts only the marquee fixtures.

Peacock is NBC's streaming platform which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other games each week – roughly half of Premier League games.

USA Network is another cable TV channel that houses roughly the other half of the fixtures. As we've mentioned above, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV all carry the channel and have free-trial options, while Sling Blue has USA Network and NBC but not Peacock.

Watch the Premier League 2026/27 on Peacock

Watch the Premier League 2026/27 on Peacock

Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.

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How to watch the Premier League in Australia

Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game is available to stream live on Stan Sport. Yep, all 380 of them.

Better still, it's even cheaper to watch the EPL 2026/27 Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.

How to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

How to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport

New customers need to sign up for a Basic Stan subscription ($9.99 a month) and then add the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), for a total outlay of $29.99 a month.

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Other Premier League live streams around the world

The Premier League is the world's biggest, brashest, most popular league, so it's no surprise you can watch live streams in pretty much any country you like. Here are a few providers in select locations:

What country has the cheapest Premier League streams?

From our research, we found that Star Sports in India will show all 380 Premier League games for just ₹1,099 (£8.45) via the JioHotstar service.

Disclaimer

We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.

Andy Murray
Andy Murray
Freelance Writer

Andy Murray is an award-winning writer, columnist and editor, voted the Consumer Journalist of the Year at the 2015 PPA New Talent Awards. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer at FourFourTwo from 2012 to 2019, interviewing the biggest names in the game from Lionel Messi (twice), Neymar and Luis Suarez, to Sergio Aguero, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah for the cover, among others. He continues to write and edit for the brand on a regular basis, plus national newspapers, websites, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.

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