How to watch Premier League 2026/27: TV Guide, Streams & Fixtures for Matchweek 1
The ultimate viewing guide for the must-watch EPL 2026/27
The Premier League is back for 2026/27 and the new season could scarcely be dripping in more narrative. Arsenal defend their title, Man City deal without Pep Guardiola, Andoni Iraola begins life at Liverpool, Coventry return after 25 years away and Tottenham try not to finish 17th. FourFourTwo is here with all the broadcast information you need to watch every game live.
► UK: Sky Sports, TNT Sports / HBO Max (select games)
► US: Peacock, USA Network, NBC (all games)
► Australia: Stan Sport (all games)
► Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN 100% risk free
The Premier League's 35th season could be its most intriguing since Sky Sports invented football in 1992. No Arsenal side since the great Herbert Chapman vintage of the 1930s have won back-to-back top-flight English titles, but the recruitment of Bruno Guimaraes and Christos Tzolis – with more to come – give Mikel Arteta's side a strong look. They kick the whole thing off against Frank Lampard's Coventry on Friday night as the Sky Blues return after a quarter-century away.
For the first time in a decade, Man City begin a new season without Guardiola in the dugout. Tonsorially similar Enzo Maresca brings his interpretation of Pep-ball to the Etihad, with Elliot Anderson the key arrival as Rodri seems set to join Bernardo Silva in heading for the exit. They start against Bournemouth on Sunday.
The Cherries' former boss Iraola will take charge of his first competitive Liverpool game on Sunday, as the Reds take on a stripped-back Newcastle side after the sales of Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali. Anfield wants a return to heavy-metal football but pre-season results have been mixed.
Matchweek 1 comes to a close on Monday night with a west London derby at Craven Cottage. Chelsea have spent big on Morgan Rogers to link up with best-bud Cole Palmer as the Xabi Alonso revolution takes hold. Fellow former Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa takes charge of his first Fulham game in that one.
In this guide, FourFourTwo break down all the Premier League viewing options globally, with all 380 games available in many countries. We'll have in-depth details on UK, USA, and Australia broadcaster, along with a full list of outlets internationally.
- Read More: Three brand-new wonderkids FourFourTwo can't wait to see in the Premier League this season
Premier League — Matchweek 1 Fixtures
This week's Premier League fixtures:
|
Date & Time
|
Match
|
UK
|
US
|
Australia
|
Friday August 21
|
Arsenal vs Coventry
|
Sky Sports
|
USA Network
|
Stan Sport
|
Saturday August 22
|
Hull vs Man Utd
|
TNT Sports
|
USA Network
|
Stan Sport
|
Saturday August 22
|
Everton vs Crystal Palace
|
N/A
|
USA Network
|
Stan Sport
|
Saturday August 22
|
Ipswich vs Sunderland
|
N/A
|
Peacock
|
Stan Sport
|
Saturday August 22
|
Nottm Forest vs Leeds
|
N/A
|
Peacock
|
Stan Sport
|
Saturday August 22
|
Brentford vs Tottenham
|
Sky Sports
|
Peacock
|
Stan Sport
|
Sunday August 23
|
Man City vs Bournemouth
|
Sky Sports
|
USA Network
|
Stan Sport
|
Sunday August 23
|
Brighton vs Aston Villa
|
Sky Sports
|
Peacock
|
Stan Sport
|
Sunday August 23
|
Newcastle vs Liverpool
|
Sky Sports
|
USA Network
|
Stan Sport
|
Monday August 24
|
Fulham vs Chelsea
|
Sky Sports
|
USA Network
|
Stan Sport
Can you watch the Premier League for free?
Unfortunately, free Premier League 2026/27 streams are scarce but there are a couple of options.
The Premier League will have select games available free-to-air in Brazil via CazéTV's YouTube channel.
Those in the US can stream USA Network and NBC on YouTube TV, Hulu Live TV and DirecTV.
Abroad for Matchweek 1 of the Premier League 2026/27? You need a VPN to unlock your stream — find out more below.
How to watch the Premier League from abroad
Chances are you'll find yourself overseas when some Premier League 2026/27 games are taking place, but does that mean you have to miss the action? No, it doesn't... a VPN will ensure you get your coverage from anywhere.
Premier League live streams are geo-restricted on all streaming services, but a VPN (Virtual Private Network) is a neat way around this, unpicking the geo-locks by altering your device's digital location. It's great for accessing your usual streaming services while on the move, and it does wonders for your internet security, too.
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📺 Stream Premier League 2026/27
How to watch the Premier League in the UK
In the UK, Premier League TV rights for the 2026/2027 season are shared between two broadcasters: Sky Sports, and TNT Sports. It's the second year of the EPL's latest £6.7bn deal that lasts until 2029. At least 267 of the 380 fixtures to be shown live.
► Sky Sports has broadcast English top flight matches since the Premier League’s inception in 1992, and it continues to air more live action than anyone else. The service will show at least 215 games in 2026/2027 across Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports+.
► TNT Sports and its streaming platform HBO Max have rights to 52 live Premier League matches in 2026/27, usually Saturday lunchtime kick-offs and a couple of midweek matchdays.
Why aren't all Premier League games live on TV in the UK?
Yep, the Saturday 3pm 'blackout' remains in place, which means that no games that kick off at that time can be broadcast live. This is enshrined in law and is designed to protect match-day attendances further down the football pyramid.
Like last season, though, any Premier League game not taking place at 3pm on a Saturday shown live on TV. Good news for fans of clubs on the Thursday-Sunday timetable of the Europa League/Conference League grind.
Watch Premier League 2026/27 on Sky Sports
Sky Sports is the main rights holder for the 2026/2027 Premier League in the UK, with select games – including the flagship Super Sunday – live on Sky Sports' channels. Plans start from £35 a month on a long-term TV contract, while existing customers on a 24-month Sky TV contract can add Sky Sports for £22 a month. You can also stream short-term for a similar cost via Now TV.
How to watch the Premier League 2026/27 on TNT Sports and HBO Max
As with Sky, to get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, with plans starting at £25.99/month that include TNT.
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How to watch the Premier League in the US
NBC Universal holds the Premier League broadcast rights in the US, splitting the coverage across various channels and platforms: NBC, USA Network, and Peacock.
► NBC is the flagship cable TV channel, which hosts only the marquee fixtures.
► Peacock is NBC's streaming platform which not only hosts a live stream of the NBC games but also exclusively shows a number of other games each week – roughly half of Premier League games.
► USA Network is another cable TV channel that houses roughly the other half of the fixtures. As we've mentioned above, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV and DirecTV all carry the channel and have free-trial options, while Sling Blue has USA Network and NBC but not Peacock.
Watch the Premier League 2026/27 on Peacock
Peacock plans start from $12.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $129.99 a year.
How to watch the Premier League in Australia
Aussie soccer fans have it easy, and pretty cheap. Every single Premier League game is available to stream live on Stan Sport. Yep, all 380 of them.
Better still, it's even cheaper to watch the EPL 2026/27 Down Under because Stan have introduced a new Basic tier at AU$9.99. You'll also need the AU$20 Sport add-on, but you get every Premier League game, plus the Champions League, FA Cup, and more, all for AU$29.99 a month.
How to watch the Premier League on Stan Sport
New customers need to sign up for a Basic Stan subscription ($9.99 a month) and then add the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), for a total outlay of $29.99 a month.
Other Premier League live streams around the world
The Premier League is the world's biggest, brashest, most popular league, so it's no surprise you can watch live streams in pretty much any country you like. Here are a few providers in select locations:
Click to find out more 👇
Europe
- Albania - Digitalb
- Andorra - CANAL+/DAZN
- Armenia - Saran Media
- Austria - Sky Deutschland
- Belarus - Saran Media
- Belgium - Telenet
- Croatia - Telekom Srbija
- Cyprus - Cytavision
- Czech Republic - CANAL+
- Denmark - Viaplay
- Estonia - TV3
- Finland - Viaplay
- France - CANAL+
- Georgia - Saran Media
- Germany - Sky Deutschland
- Greece - IMG (sublicensed to Forthnet)
- Hungary - TV2
- Iceland - Syn
- Israel - Charlton
- Republic of Ireland (Eire) - Sky Sports, TNT Sports, Premier Sports
- Italy - Sky Italia
- Kosovo - Telekom Srbija
- Latvia - TV3
- Lithuania - TV3
- Luxembourg - CANAL+
- Malta - TSN
- Moldova - Saran Media
- Montenegro - Telekom Srbija
- Netherlands - Viaplay
- North Macedonia - Telekom Srbija
- Norway - Viaplay
- Poland - CANAL+
- Romania - Saran Media
- Portugal - Eleven
- Serbia - Telekom Srbija
- Slovakia - CANAL+
- Slovenia - Telekom Srbija
- Spain - DAZN
- Sweden - Viaplay
- Switzerland - CANAL+ (French-language), Sky Deutschland (German), Sky Italia
- (Italian)
- Turkey - beIN Sports
- United Kingdom - Sky Sports, TNT Sports
- Ukraine - Setanta
Asia-Pacific
- Afghanistan - Saran Media
- Australia - Stan Sport
- Azerbaijan - Saran Media
- Bangladesh - JioStar
- Bhutan - JioStar
- Cambodia - Jasmine International
- China - Migu
- Chinese Taipei - ELTA
- Hong Kong - PCCW
- India - JioStar
- Indonesia - EMTEK
- Japan - U-Next
- Kazakhstan - Saran Media
- Kyrgyzstan - Saran Media
- Laos - Jasmine International
- Malaysia - Astro
- Mongolia - Unitel
- Myanmar - CANAL+
- Nepal - JioStar
- New Zealand - Sky NZ
- Pacific Islands - Digicel
- Pakistan - JioStar
- Singapore - StarHub
- South Korea - Coupang
- Sri Lanka - JioStar
- Tajikistan - Saran Media
- Thailand - Jasmine International
- Turkmenistan - Saran Media
- Uzbekistan - Saran Media
- Vietnam - K+
Middle East and North Africa (MENA) and Africa
- Middle East and North Africa - beIN Sports
Americas
- Brazil - ESPN
- Canada - Fubo
- Caribbean - ESPN
- Costa Rica - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- El Salvador - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Guatemala - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Honduras - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Mexico - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Nicaragua - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- Panama - Fox Broadcasting Corporation, TNT Sports Mexico
- South America - ESPN
- United States - NBC Sports
What country has the cheapest Premier League streams?
From our research, we found that Star Sports in India will show all 380 Premier League games for just ₹1,099 (£8.45) via the JioHotstar service.
We recommend VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
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Andy Murray is an award-winning writer, columnist and editor, voted the Consumer Journalist of the Year at the 2015 PPA New Talent Awards. A fluent Spanish speaker and former semi-professional footballer, he was senior staff writer at FourFourTwo from 2012 to 2019, interviewing the biggest names in the game from Lionel Messi (twice), Neymar and Luis Suarez, to Sergio Aguero, Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah for the cover, among others. He continues to write and edit for the brand on a regular basis, plus national newspapers, websites, the Olympic and Paralympic Games, and Premier League clubs. He is not a famous tennis player.
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