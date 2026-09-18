Friday Football Quiz, episode 133: Can you get 20 correct answers?

It's the end of the week – and that means one thing.

LAST WEEK'S (Image credit: Getty Images) FRIDAY FOOTBALL QUIZ Episode 132

Happy Friday and Happy International Break Eve, one and all: we're four weeks into the new Premier League season but the international calendar - whether you like it or loathe it - is about to get underway for 2026/27 with a UEFA Nations League kick-off.

Your one constant through it all is the Friday Football Quiz: an end-of-week treat to put your knowledge to the test, this week. We've got 20 questions ready whenever you are.

Mastering the weekly football trivia task? Nice one. Now, let's stretch your footballing IQ across every era, continent, and iconic quotes catalogue, as we delve into more quizzes, courtesy of Kwizly.

We’re starting at maximum intensity with a battle of raw passion and clinical penalty-box execution. First, step directly into the crossfire of football's most outspoken pundit and captain by seeing if you can tell us who these iconic Roy Keane quotes were about, testing whether you remember his most devastating put-downs and fiery assessments. Once you've survived Keane's verbal tackles, pivot to pure top-flight firepower and try to name every player to score 20+ goals in a Premier League season.

Get FourFourTwo's Ultimate Football Quiz Book $17.99 View

If your scouting radar excels at tracking global movements or mapping out international heritage, we have two formidable challenges waiting in the tunnel. You can put your visual deduction and transfer memory to the ultimate test by trying to name these 100 players just from their career path, tracing everyone from nomadic journeymen to one-club stalwarts. Following that career-path marathon, test your chronological precision on the global stage by naming every nation to have hosted the World Cup in order, tracing the tournament's geopolitical journey from 1930 straight through to the modern era.

Then, settle down for FourFourTwo’s Weekend Crossword 70, with clues on convincers, princes and principalities, featuring a brilliantly clever blend of tactical visionaries, royal folklore, and cryptic clues. To ensure your analytical edge stays razor-sharp for every matchday, subscribe to our newsletter for your daily afternoon briefing of hand-picked trivia. To complete your transfer to terrace legend status, lock in your spot in The Club, our free membership hub where you can claim secret hints for our toughest puzzles, climb global leaderboards, and debate the latest topics directly in the comments.