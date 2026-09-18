Quickfire Quiz 205: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

Morning! Fancy another FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz? Well, good. Because here are 10 football trivia questions for you to answer in the next 90 seconds.

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FourFourTwo has more football quizzes courtesy of Kwizly. First up, a real tester for you. Can you name every player ever to have scored a Premier League hat-trick?

If you get up into the hundreds there, this will be a breeze. We also have 15 questions each on English football's top men's division in the 2016-17 season, the 2006-07 season and the 1996-97 season.

Next, we want you to name the first goalscorer in every single Premier League season. We're also challenging you to try to arrange these players in order of their Premier League appearances from most to least.

Women's football experts will find this one easy. Can you list out every team currently competing in the WSL or WSL2, the top two divisions of the women's game in England?

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Last but not least, here's a quiz for fans with a special skill for delving into history. Can you name every club to have played in England's top flight, either the First Division or the Premier League, since 1945?

We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for your Sunday, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits!