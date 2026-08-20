Football fixtures: Every game in every competition, with TV details and kick-off times, for the 2026/27 calendar

Looking for football fixtures across the 2026/27 calendar? Look no further!

Perhaps you're simply looking for how to watch the Premier League – or maybe you'd like a full guide on the top four divisions of English football, each cup competition, Europe's top five leagues, women's competitions, or even Major League Soccer, the J.League or the Super Lig.

Well, we can help you plan your schedule with a fully interactive calendar that includes every match from the biggest competitions – and even a search bar to find the complete schedule for your team. Let's begin, shall we?

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How to watch

There's more football than ever before: from leagues to cups, from Blighty to abroad, you just can't move for all the action – with TV guides these days resembling that famous Mitchell and Webb sketch.

With literally every second of the football presumably mattering to someone somewhere, the 2026/27 season promises to be a big one across Europe in both the men's and women's game – and FourFourTwo are your friends when it comes to all the info on where to watch all the action. Our exhaustive guide delves into the TV details for every competition that you'll find in our calendar, so there's really absolutely no excuse for ever missing another second ever again (unless, of course, it's just too much).

Wherever you're watching on Planet Earth, we've got the details you need, plus our calendar has different time zones built in for you to peruse – so you're no longer having to add or subtract hours to your team's kick-off time. And if you're a frequent flyer (or sailor, or even enjoy the EuroStar from time to time), then fear not either: we can help you catch up with all the action with a VPN. All the details below.

Remember, the best place to be first when it comes to the football schedule is our exclusive …And It's LIVE! newsletter. We kindly drop a full list of every kick-off that you'll want to invest in ahead of the weekend – plus all the quizzes, injury news, features and previews that you know and love from FourFourTwo.

How to watch the Premier League

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal kisses the Premier League trophy (Image credit: Michael Regan/Getty Images For Premier League)

► Premier League TV guide

From 2025 until 2029, the Premier League will be split between just the two broadcasters, with a sharp increase in the number of games shown on television.

Sky Sports have the rights to 215 live games, with TNT Sports and HBO Max getting 52 games. The BBC's Match of the Day retains the rights to the highlights.

How to watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Premier League on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

In the US, Peacock $10.99 (£8) per month has roughly half of all games live, while you'll need cable or a cord-cutter service (around US$50 per month) to catch the rest on USA Network.

In Australia, Stan Sport have a live stream for every single Premier League game for AU$29.99 (£15) per month, and that price will also get you every single Champions League game.

It's a similar story in Canada, where Fubo live streams every single game for CA$31.49 (£17) per month, with savings for longer-term plans.

You might find the occasional game absolutely free on an international broadcaster, but the best deal overall is Setanta Sports, which shows all games for €4.99 in Ukraine, Georgia, Belarus, Moldova, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan.

► These are the cheapest ways to watch the Premier League this season

Coventry City celebrate their promotion to the Premier League (Image credit: Getty Images)

Until 2029, Sky Sports will be the sole broadcaster of the English Football League – the Championship, League One and League Two – showing over 1,000 matches from the three divisions a season, including the play-offs.

ITV has the rights for the highlights.

How to watch the Championship, League One and League Two on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch the EFL on Paramount+ Paramount+ is the EFL rights-holder in the US, with a huge selection of games across the Championship, League One, and League Two. Plans start from $8.99 a month – a bargain considering you get all the Champions League live streams too.

beIN Sports in Australia shows a host of EFL matches, and the price is really strong, coming in at just AU$15.99 a month (£8). Do note, though, that prices are rising by $1 in September.

How to watch the Scottish Premiership

Celtic won the Scottish Premiership (Image credit: Adidas)

The Scottish Premiership is available to watch across two broadcasters until the current television deal ends in 2029.

There are 60 live Premiership matches available to watch on Sky Sports, with 20 pre-split matches (and six post-split) per season on Premier Sports. Premier Sports also get coverage of the Scottish Cup.

Select Scottish Cup games are on the BBC, too.

How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Scottish Premiership on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £130-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £12.99 (which can't be broken midseason).

How to watch the Women's Super League

Manchester City celebrate winning the WSL (Image credit: Julian Finney - WSL/WSL Football via Getty Images)

In October 2024, it was announced that Sky Sports and the BBC would share the coverage of the Women's Super League, in the first long-term agreement of its kind for women's football in England.

Sky have the lion's share, with 163 live matches broadcast, with the BBC taking 19.

How to watch the Women's Super League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the FA Cup

Pep Guardiola holds the FA Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The FA Cup is continuing on non-terrestrial television and will be shown via TNT Sports and HBO Max.

While ITV no longer hold any rights, however, the BBC have entered into a new agreement as the free-to-air broadcaster of the competition, showing 14 games – which includes two live matches from each round through to the quarter-finals, one semi-final and the final.

The FA Cup Final is one of 10 events reserved for live broadcast on UK terrestrial television under the Ofcom Code on Sports and Other Listed and Designated Events.

How to watch the FA Cup on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £30.99 a month.

Watch every FA Cup game on ESPN In the USA, ESPN has live streams for every single FA Cup game from the third round onwards. Plans start from $12.99 per month.

How to watch the League Cup

Manchester City players celebrate with the League Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

The League Cup is available to watch across Sky Sports' platforms: a select few games are available to watch on the Sky Sports Football channel, with the rest streamable on Sky Sports+.

A select few games are available to watch free-to-air on ITV, following the broadcaster showing the final last year in conjunction with Sky.

How to watch the League Cup on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Women's FA Cup and League Cup

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women's FA Cup will be broadcast across TNT Sports and Channel 4 with 25 matches shown live across the season.

Sky and BBC are broadcasters of the Women's League Cup although we have no confirmation on how many games will be shown.

How to watch the Women's FA Cup on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

How to watch the Women's League Cup on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch the Champions League

PSG celebrate with the Champions League trophy (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the UK, the Champions League is largely broadcast on TNT Sports, which is available on television and via the HBO Max app, with one game every Tuesday available to watch on Amazon Prime.

The highlights show for the competition is shown on BBC One.

How to watch the Champions League on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

How to watch the Champions League on Amazon Prime Video Amazon Prime Video comes with a 30-day free trial and auto-renews at £8.99 per month – by buying annually for £95, however, you can save over a pound a month. Prime comes with a range of other benefits for members, such as free delivery from Amazon.

Watch the Champions League for FREE in Ireland

Watch the Champions League on RTÉ One or two matches each game week are broadcast live on terrestrial TV on RTÉ 2, while the RTÉ Player – a simple web browser player with no sign-up required – hosts the live stream simulcasts.

Watch the Champions League on Virgin Media Ireland In addition to RTÉ, fans in Ireland get free Champions League coverage on Virgin Media Ireland with eight games per game week split across Virgin Media Two and Virgin Media More. Virgin Media Two can can be watched on terrestrial TV or streamed via Virgin Media Play.

Every Champions League game live in the US and Australia

Watch the Champions League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Champions League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $8.99 per month.

In Australia, Stan Sport have a live stream for every single Premier League game for AU$29.99 (£15) per month, and that price will also get you every single Champions League game.

How to watch the Europa League and Conference League

Aston Villa with the Europa League trophy (Image credit: UEFA via Getty Images)

TNT Sports have the rights to both the Europa League and the Conference League, with all games from both competitions available to watch on television and via the HBO Max app.

How to watch the Europa League and Conference League on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

Watch European soccer on Paramount+ As with the Champions League, every single game from the other two UEFA competitions, the Europa League and Conference League, is available on Paramount+ and the Essential plan for $8.99 per month.

How to watch the Nations League

Bruno Fernandes of Portugal poses for a photo with the UEFA Nations League trophy (Image credit: Sebastian Widmann - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

The Nations League broadcaster depends on which home nation you're looking to watch.

After Channel 4's tenure of covering the England men's national team, the Nations League returns to ITV Sport for the Three Lions this season. The BBC will broadcast games for Northern Ireland and Scotland, while S4C will show Wales.

How to watch the Lionesses

Chloe Kelly and the England Lionesses celebrate their comeback semi-final triumph over Italy (Image credit: Getty Images)

England women's national team matches are live and exclusive to ITV Sport, just as the men's are.

How to watch Ligue 1

Desire Doue of Paris Saint-Germain (Image credit: Franco Arland/Getty Images)

The French top-tier is available via a bespoke Ligue 1 pass, available to those in the United Kingdom, with added content such as highlights packages and episodes dedicated to iconic former players, season reviews and the best of Ligue 2.

DAZN shows the Coupe de France.

How to watch Ligue 1 on Ligue1 Pass You can sign up to watch every Ligue 1 game live or on demand – subject to the 3pm blackout – with the official Ligue 1 Pass, which costs £9.99 per month.

How to watch the Coupe De France on DAZN DAZN have coverage in the United Kingdom, with their standard package containing highlights from La Liga, Bundesliga and the Saudi Pro League, and starting from £15.99 a month for 12-month term.

How to watch the Bundesliga

Harry Kane celebrates (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland, the Bundesliga is broadcast on Sky Sports, with the BBC getting the rights to Friday night games.

The premium fixture of each weekend is shown live every Saturday at 5.30pm on Sky Sports Football, as an alternative to the teatime kick-off in the Premier League.

Premier Sports shows the Pokal.

How to watch the Bundesliga on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

How to watch DFB-Pokal on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £130-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £12.99 (which can't be broken midseason).

How to watch Serie A

Nicolo Barella of Inter Milan (Image credit: Image Photo Agency/Getty Images)

For the 2026/27 season, you can watch Serie A on DAZN with select games on TNT Sports via HBO Max. Premier Sports is your place for the Coppa.

How to watch the Serie A on DAZN DAZN have coverage in the United Kingdom, with their standard package containing all coverage of the Serie A. Prices start from £15.99 a month for 12-month term.

How to watch Serie A on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

How to watch Coppa Italia on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £130-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £12.99 (which can't be broken midseason).

How to watch La Liga

Barcelona pose for a team photograph ahead of a clash against Real Betis (Image credit: Getty Images)

The La Liga television rights in the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland are held by Premier Sports, who broadcast the competition on their LaLigaTV platform, with over 340+ matches available online and on television.

In addition to this, one match per week from the 2026/27 season will be shown on Disney+. The platform will show a Saturday night fixture.

In the US, ESPN is the home of La Liga.

How to watch La Liga on Premier Sports Premier Sports has a base price of £17.99 a month as a flexible, cancellable subscription, should you wish to watch on the app, or Sky Q. You can pay annually for £130-a-year, or take out an annual pay-as-you-go subscription worth £12.99 (which can't be broken midseason).

How to watch La Liga on Disney+ Disney+ is available on plans starting at £5.99, and is available on smart TVs, computers, mobile, tablet and game consoles as an app, along with streaming plugins such as the Amazon Fire Stick and Chromecast.

Watch every La Liga game on ESPN In the USA, ESPN+ has live streams for every single La Liga fixture in the 2026/27 season. Plans start from $12.99 per month.

How to watch the Primeira Liga, Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League and the Super Lig

Geovany Quenda of Sporting (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Primeira Liga, Eredivisie, Belgian Pro League and Super Lig are all broadcaster on Triller TV.

Watch smaller European leagues on Triller TV Triller TV offers several European leagues, as well as leagues from the UAE and Qatar. Prices begin at $7.99 a month.

How to watch the MLS

Lionel Messi (Image credit: Getty Images)

All Major League Soccer matches are available to watch on Apple TV+ around the world.

Watch every MLS match on Apple TV Major League Soccer is available worldwide on Apple TV for £9.99 a month in the UK and $12.99 a month in the US. Both countries come with a free trial.

How to watch the J-League

Zico of Kashima Antlers lifts the J.League Champions Schale (Image credit: Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

The J-League is available to watch on YouTube, with four matches broadcasted per week.

How to watch the A-League

Kai Trewin of Melbourne City celebrates scoring a goal during a round 27 A-League Men match (Image credit: Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Australia's men's A-League coverage is available to watch in the United Kingdom on TNT Sports and HBO Max.

How to watch the A-League on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

How to watch the NWSL

Gotham FC were crowned 2025 NWSL champions (Image credit: Getty Images)

Selected NWSL matches are available to watch on TNT Sports and HBO Max in the United Kingdom, with all other fixtures on NSWL+.

How to watch the NWSL on TNT Sports and HBO Max To get TNT Sports on your TV you're looking at a long-term TV package deal. However, TNT Sports comes with its own dedicated streaming platform, HBO Max, which costs £25.99 a month.

Watch all NWSL+ games for free NWSL+ is completely free to use with no subscription fee or paywall, with the app available on Apple TV, Fire TV and Roku TV.