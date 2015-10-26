BREAKING NEWS: Chelsea and Mourinho charged by FA

Jose Mourinho has been charged by the Football Association (FA) for misconduct during Chelsea's Premier League clash with West Ham.

Coach Silvino Louro has also been charged with the same offence while both clubs face accusations of failing to control their players.

"Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct in relation to his language and/or behaviour towards the match officials in or around the dressing room area at half-time," read an FA statement.

"Chelsea coach Silvino Louro has also been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour which led to his 45th minute dismissal from the technical area.

"West Ham have been charged for failing to control their players in the 44th minute of the game and Chelsea have also been charged with the same offence for an alleged breach in the 45th minute of the game.

"All parties have until 6pm on Thursday [29 October 2015] to reply."