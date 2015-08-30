BREAKING NEWS: City complete De Bruyne swoop

Kevin De Bruyne has returned to the Premier League after completing his big-money move to Manchester City from Wolfsburg.

Belgium playmaker De Bruyne moved to the Bundesliga club in January 2014 after failing to break into the first-team picture at Chelsea.

However, the 24-year-old will have another crack at the top flight in England after joining City on a six-year deal.

De Bruyne shone for Wolfsburg last season, scoring 10 goals and assisting a remarkable 20 as the club finished second in the Bundesliga.

He also scored in the final as Wolfsburg beat Borussia Dortmund to win the DFB-Pokal, and was subsequently voted German football's player of the year.

Speculation that De Bruyne would sign for City had been rife for months, and he has now become Manuel Pellegrini's latest recruit in the transfer window.