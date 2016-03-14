BREAKING NEWS: Costa charged with improper conduct

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has been charged with improper conduct over his behaviour after being sent off in Saturday's FA Cup defeat to Everton.

Costa spent much of the 2-0 loss in a running battle with Gareth Barry, who was also dismissed at Goodison Park.

The Spain striker earned two yellow cards in squabbles with the former England man - the second following a confrontation that initially prompted suspicions Costa had bitten Barry.

However, Costa's furious reaction to referee Michael Oliver brandishing the subsequent red card has landed him in trouble, with an FA statement reading: "It is alleged his behaviour, after being shown a second yellow card in the game, amounted to improper conduct."

Television cameras also caught Costa aiming a rude gesture at Everton supporters at half-time, for which the Chelsea man has been asked to "provide his observations"