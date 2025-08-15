Liverpool vs Bournemouth live streams: How to watch the Premier League opener
The Premier League kicks off with champions Liverpool hosting the Cherries at Anfield on Friday evening - here's how to watch
Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth as the Premier League champions kick off their title defence at Anfield in the opening match of the 2025/26 season.
• Date: Friday, 15 August, 2025
• Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET
• Venue: Anfield, Liverpool
• TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free
Friday night sees the first of this season's 380 Premier League matches take place, as defending champions Liverpool get to kick off the competition at home against Bournemouth.
Arne Slot was able to deliver the league title in his first season in English football, as the Reds cantered to the top spot, finishing 10 points ahead of Arsenal, while the Cherries enjoyed a top-half finish, with their ninth-place equaling their best-ever top flight campaign in club history.
Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Liverpool vs Bournemouth live streams, so you can watch the Premier League opener online, on TV, and from anywhere on Friday night.
Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the UK
In the UK, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace is being broadcast by Sky Sports.
TV viewers can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, while it can also be streamed via their Sky Go app.
Coverage starts at 7pm BST.
To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.
Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the US
In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the rights to Liverpool vs Bournemouth.
Watch USA Network through Sling
There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. Sling Blue starts from $45.99 and gets you USA, plus NBC and CNBC.
How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in Australia
Fans down under can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the Premier League through Stan Sport.
Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.
To watch the football, you'll need to get the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12) – so that's $32 a month, for a wealth of live football.
Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth from anywhere
What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Bournemouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.
FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.
Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal
TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!
See also ► Premier League TV guide
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
For more than a decade, Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor. Mewis has had stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others and worked at FourFourTwo throughout Euro 2024, reporting on the tournament. In addition to his journalist work, Mewis is also the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team. Now working as a digital marketing coordinator at Harrogate Town, too, Mewis counts some of his best career moments as being in the iconic Spygate press conference under Marcelo Bielsa and seeing his beloved Leeds lift the Championship trophy during lockdown.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.