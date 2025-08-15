Liverpool vs Bournemouth live streams: How to watch the Premier League opener

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth as the Premier League champions kick off their title defence at Anfield in the opening match of the 2025/26 season.

Liverpool vs Bournemouth key information • Date: Friday, 15 August, 2025 • Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET • Venue: Anfield, Liverpool • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Try NordVPN risk-free

Friday night sees the first of this season's 380 Premier League matches take place, as defending champions Liverpool get to kick off the competition at home against Bournemouth.

Arne Slot was able to deliver the league title in his first season in English football, as the Reds cantered to the top spot, finishing 10 points ahead of Arsenal, while the Cherries enjoyed a top-half finish, with their ninth-place equaling their best-ever top flight campaign in club history.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on Liverpool vs Bournemouth live streams, so you can watch the Premier League opener online, on TV, and from anywhere on Friday night.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the UK

In the UK, the Premier League match between Liverpool and Crystal Palace is being broadcast by Sky Sports.

TV viewers can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, and Sky Sports Ultra HDR, while it can also be streamed via their Sky Go app.

Coverage starts at 7pm BST.

Get Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the rights to Liverpool vs Bournemouth.

Watch USA Network through Sling There is no dedicated streaming platform for USA Network, but you can watch cable online thanks to the new wave of 'cord-cutting' streaming services. Sling Blue starts from $45.99 and gets you USA, plus NBC and CNBC.

How to watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in Australia

Fans down under can watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth in the Premier League through Stan Sport.

Stan Sport is the new home of football in Australia, taking over from Optus Sport, with every single Premier League and Champions League game shown live.

Get Stan Sport To watch the football, you'll need to get the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month) on top of a base Stan subscription ($12) – so that's $32 a month, for a wealth of live football.

Watch Liverpool vs Bournemouth from anywhere

What if you're away from home when Liverpool vs Bournemouth is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Get over 70% off NordVPN with this deal TechRadar love NordVPN’s super speedy connections, trustworthy security and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 and loads more. You also get a money-back guarantee, 24/7 support and it's currently available for a knockdown price. Back of the net!

