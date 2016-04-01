BREAKING NEWS: Costa hit with further one-game ban

Diego Costa has been hit with a further one-game suspension and a fine after the Chelsea striker admitted a charge of improper conduct.

Costa was sent off for a second bookable offence late in Chelsea's 2-0 FA Cup quarter-final defeat at Everton last month, with the Football Association (FA) charging him with improper conduct in relation to his behaviour after referee Michael Oliver showed him the red card.

The Spain international, who clashed with Everton midfielder Gareth Barry to earn his second caution, reacted angrily to Oliver and failed to leave the pitch immediately.

Costa had already been cleared of a charge relating to a gesture he allegedly aimed towards Everton fans at half-time, but the FA announced on Friday that he will serve an additional one-game ban on top of the two matches he was already due to serve for his dismissal at Goodison Park.

An FA statement read: "Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Thursday (31 March 2016), Chelsea's Diego Costa has been given a one-match suspension, fined £20,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

"The forward admitted a charge of improper conduct in relation to his behaviour after he was shown a second yellow card in The FA Cup Sixth Round tie on 12 March 2016 at Goodison Park.

"This suspension will follow immediately on the conclusion of the player's current ban."

Costa received an initial two-game ban for his dismissal due to the fact it was his second offence of the season. The former Atletico Madrid man was handed a three-match suspension retrospectively following his clashes with Arsenal defenders Laurent Koscielny and Gabriel Paulista in September.

He missed Chelsea's 2-2 draw with West Ham before the international break, and will now be unavailable to Guus Hiddink for upcoming trips to Premier League strugglers Aston Villa and Swansea City.