BREAKING NEWS: Cristiano Ronaldo left out of Portugal squad again
Portugal face Poland and Scotland in the coming weeks, but Cristiano Ronaldo is absent from the squad again.
Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out of Portugal's squad again, coach Fernando Santos confirmed.
Ronaldo was not included in Santos' selection for the September matches against Croatia and Italy, with the forward requesting to be left out as he continued with his adaptation following a move to Juventus from Real Madrid.
And the 33-year-old will now miss a Nations League clash with Poland on October 11 and a friendly with Scotland three days later.
