Weird Cristiano Ronaldo memorabilia item goes on sale - for €5,000

We’re not saying modern football fandom has reached a creepy level of obsession, but a Slovenian hotel has put the bed Cristiano Ronaldo slept in last week up for auction.

As the Daily Mail report, weirdos will now get the chance to fully Saltburn themselves into the Cristiano-graced memory foam as long as they have at least €5,000 to meet the opening bid.

Ljubljana’s Grand Plaza Hotel hosted the Portugal squad when they visited for a 2-0 friendly defeat last Tuesday, with Cristiano Ronaldo storming off the pitch following the side’s first loss under Roberto Martinez.

Roberto Martinez recently suffered his first loss as Portugal boss (Image credit: Getty Images)

A statement from the hotel didn’t go very far in explaining why they’ve decided to be such massive oddballs, saying: “Since this was a rather special and unique event, we decided to prepare a unique surprise in which all fans can participate.

“We don't know when we'll have the chance to host Ronaldo in Slovenia again.

“At a special auction, we will offer the bed in which the star Cristiano Ronaldo slept at our place. We wish everyone good luck and successful participation in the event.”

The Grand Plaza appear to have stopped short of rummaging through the bins to find Ruben Dias’ toothbrush or Bernardo Silva’s beard trimmings.

Fancy a bed that CR7's slept in? (Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2016 European Champions eased to qualification for this summer’s edition of the tournament in Germany. They won all ten of their games home and away against Slovakia, Luxembourg, Iceland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and conceding just two goals, both of which were at home to group runners-up Slovakia.

Portugal have been drawn alongside Georgia, the Czech Republic and Turkey in Group F for the finals.

