Weird Cristiano Ronaldo memorabilia item goes on sale - for €5,000

By Steven Chicken
published

Cristiano Ronaldo has millions of adoring fans - which one will buy this odd artefact?

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates after scoring during the Saudi Pro League football match between Al-Nassr and Al-Fateh at the Prince Abdullah Bin Jalawi Stadium in al-Hasa, on August 25, 2023. (Photo by Ali Al-HAJI / AFP) (Photo by ALI AL-HAJI/AFP via Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

We’re not saying modern football fandom has reached a creepy level of obsession, but a Slovenian hotel has put the bed Cristiano Ronaldo slept in last week up for auction.

As the Daily Mail report, weirdos will now get the chance to fully Saltburn themselves into the Cristiano-graced memory foam as long as they have at least €5,000 to meet the opening bid.

