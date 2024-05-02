Every Premier League Club squad's value heading into the summer transfer window

By Steven Chicken
published

Here's how much you could sell your team's players for this summer

Premier League stars
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Eleven billion pounds. That’s roughly the combined valuation of the 20 Premier League clubs’ squads – though of course, it’s far from an even distribution, with the most valuable squad given a total price tag ten times that of the least valuable.

The numbers are taken from Transfermarkt, and so aren’t especially to be taken as gospel: as you’ll see as we go down, there are a few that will make you wrinkle your nose and go ‘really?’. But as a rough guide, it’s a handy starting point. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.