Arsenal hopes grow over sensational record transfer swoop for Newcastle United star: report

Arsenal look set to take the title race to the wire as they go toe-to-toe with Manchester City as the season reaches its climax.

Regardless of whether or not Mikel Arteta’s men can capitalise on a City slip-up and win their first Premier League title since the ‘Invincibles’ conquered all in 2003/04, the club will look to strengthen in the summer.

Despite their successes this season in a campaign which currently sees them having scored the most goals in the Premier League and having conceded the fewest, there are areas to address.

Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is wanted by Arsenal (Image credit: Getty)

A striker is high on their summer shopping list, as is more left-back cover. The final area where the Gunners are believed to be targeting when the window opens is in midfield and recent reports have suggested they are looking to raid a Premier League rival.

Newcastle United’s Bruno Guimaraes has established himself as one of the Premier League’s best midfield performers since arriving in the Premier League in January 2022 and has subsequently been linked with both Arsenal and Manchester City.

And according to Teamtalk, Arsenal sporting director Edu has ‘real belief’ that he can tempt his compatriot to the Emirates.

While Newcastle do not want to sell the former Lyon star, it is believed that they will need to sanction at least one major sale in order to keep within profit and sustainability limits this summer, further fuelling Arsenal hopes that they can sign the 26-year-old.

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe (Image credit: Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images)

Eddie Howe last week revealed that the player’s reported £100million release clause expires on June 30, amid speculation that the player and club have a verbal agreement that offers in excess of £80million from a Champions League side would be considered.

In FourFourTwo's opinion, the financial realities of the current profit and sustainability regulations mean that Arsenal are unlikely to be able to spend big money on both a midfielder and striker following last summer's expensive window - and they would be better served boosting their front line.

