Cristiano Ronaldo appears to troll Erik ten Hag with perfectly-timed social post

By Joe Mewis
published

Was the timing of the former Man United star's latest social media post a coincidence?

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr
Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Al-Nassr (Image credit: Getty Images)

Timing, as they say, is everything. So when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to send his latest Instagram post out to the world on Thursday evening, it shouldn't really be a surprise that a number of his followers were quick to connect the dots. 

'Happy days' read the former Manchester United's latest post, along with a picture of the 39-year-old smiling at his iPhone. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1