Cristiano Ronaldo appears to troll Erik ten Hag with perfectly-timed social post

Timing, as they say, is everything. So when Cristiano Ronaldo decided to send his latest Instagram post out to the world on Thursday evening, it shouldn't really be a surprise that a number of his followers were quick to connect the dots.

'Happy days' read the former Manchester United's latest post, along with a picture of the 39-year-old smiling at his iPhone.

And it just so happened that his post was released into the world just after the final whistle went at Stamford Bridge, where Ronaldo's former Manchester United teammates suffered another damaging defeat.

Cole Palmer completed a hat-trick with two stoppage-time goals, including the latest-ever Premier League winner to seal a remarkable 4-3 comeback victory for Chelsea and further ramp up the pressure on Ten Hag.

The defeat was the Red Devils' 12th of the Premier League season and leaves them sixth in the Premier League table, nine points adrift of Spurs in fifth.

The Dutchman's Old Trafford future has been the subject of much speculation in recent weeks as Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his Ineos team get ready to stamp their mark on the club this summer following the billionaire's minority purchase of the club.

One of Ten Hag's biggest decisions at the club was to part ways with Ronaldo, with the player's contract being terminated after a high-profile media interview.

And this is where fans of Ronaldo have been joining the dots, as they quickly took to his replies.

"We know why you posted this at this time," replied one follower. "Timing GOAT," posted another, as the replies quickly clocked up.

Next up for Ten Hag and Manchester United is an Old Trafford clash against bitter rivals Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

