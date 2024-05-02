Sandro Tonali issued with suspended FA ban for breaching betting rules

By Joe Mewis
published

The Newcastle United midfielder is currently serving a ten-month worldwide ban

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United
Sandro Tonali of Newcastle United (Image credit: Getty Images)

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a suspended two-month ban for breaching FA betting rules. 

Italy international Tonali, who is currently halfway through a ten-month worldwide ban for breaching Italian gambling regulations, admitted breaching the rules following a charge from the FA in Match. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include tomes on Leeds United and the England national team.