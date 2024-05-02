Sandro Tonali issued with suspended FA ban for breaching betting rules

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali has been handed a suspended two-month ban for breaching FA betting rules.

Italy international Tonali, who is currently halfway through a ten-month worldwide ban for breaching Italian gambling regulations, admitted breaching the rules following a charge from the FA in Match.

These charges covered bets made following his £60million move from AC Milan to Newcastle last July.

Tonali signed for Newcastle last summer

The FA's report confirmed that Tonali admitted to making "40 to 50" bets on football, including "up to four" bets on Newcastle in September and October last year, all of which were on the Magpies winning.

The 23-year-old has also been fined £20,000 by the FA and warned over his future conduct and as long as he does not commit any further breaches before the end of next season, he will not have to serve this suspended ban.

This also means that Tonali, who has been allowed to train with the club throughout his suspension, will now be permitted to play again from August 27, when his suspension from the Italian Football Federation concludes.

Tonali's agent said that his client is now “playing his most important game against addiction”, while the written reasons of the judgement revealed that Tonali has taken a voluntary weekly wage cut for the duration of his ban.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The club also issued a statement acknowledging the ruling on Thursday afternoon.

"As acknowledged by the FA in the independent Regulatory Commission’s written reasons, the level of assistance Sandro has provided by self-referring and fully cooperating with a subsequent investigation is extraordinary and unprecedented," they posted on X.

"Sandro made full admissions as to his betting activity, and did so in circumstances where there was no other evidence to support misconduct proceedings.

"Sandro is continuing to follow a therapeutic plan and educational programme with the club's full support and will continue to train with his teammates."

More Newcastle United stories

Newcastle United: Gary Neville reveals Toon job offer made

Incredible piece of football memorabilia, with an amazing backstory, set for auction and expected to fetch thousands

Manchester City and Arsenal told Bruno Guimaraes price tag - amid Eddie Howe release clause admission