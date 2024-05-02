Is Bruno Fernandes injured this weekend? Premier League injury update

Manchester United’s faint hopes of a Champions League place are now over, with a top-six finishing looking to be their best feasible hope in the Premier League this term.

That would bring the Red Devils European qualification, as would victory in this month’s FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City as under-fire Erik ten Hag looks for a strong finish to the season.

The Dutchman takes his side to Selhurst Park on Monday night to round off this weekend’s Premier League fixtures but has some injury headaches to contend with.

Will Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernandes be fit enough to play against Crystal Palace on Monday night?

Bruno Fernandes (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ten Hag admitted in his Thursday press conference that his skipper Bruno Fernandes is a big doubt for the trip to the capital.

The Portuguese has missed just one Premier League game this season, but after picking up an injury in last weekend with Burnley, Fernandes could miss out on Monday night.

“After the game against Burnley, we had an issue with Bruno,” said Ten Hag. “He is a doubt for Monday, but we all know Bruno - never rule him out for any game.

“He will do his best to be available. Tomorrow we are off and then two days until the game.”

Ten Hag may also have to do without Marcus Rashford, who was injured in the FA Cup semi-final win over Coventry City.

“With Marcus, I can't tell [when he will be back]. It was last week, after Coventry, and his issue hasn't healed so far.”

