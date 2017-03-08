BREAKING NEWS: Five-match ban for Mings after Ibrahimovic stamp

Tyrone Mings has been banned for five matches following his clash with Zlatan Ibrahimovic during Bournemouth's match with Manchester United last Saturday.

The Football Association (FA) confirmed the defender's punishment after an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Wednesday.

Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic's head towards the end of the first half and was charged with violent conduct by the FA, who recommended a stronger punishment for Mings when he and the United striker were charged on Monday.

The FA submitted a claim that a standard punishment would be "clearly insufficient" given the offence.

Ibrahimovic was banned for three matches for elbowing Mings moments after the apparent stamp.