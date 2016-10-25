BREAKING NEWS: Former Brazil captain Carlos Alberto dies

Brazil's 1970 World Cup-winning captain Carlos Alberto has died of a heart attack, aged 72, with former club Santos leading the tributes.

Widely regarded as one of the finest defenders of all time, Carlos Alberto is most fondly remembered for scoring the stunning fourth goal in Brazil's 4-1 final win over Italy at Mexico 1970.

A sublime team move, that concluded with a thunderous finish after Pele rolled a pass nonchalantly into the right-back's path, sealed a third world title for Brazil, allowing them to keep the Jules Rimet Trophy that Carlos Alberto hoisted at the Estadio Azteca.