BREAKING NEWS: Guardiola 'reminded of responsibilities' by FA

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been reminded of his responsibilities by the Football Association (FA) but will not face disciplinary action over his on-field confrontation with Southampton winger Nathan Redmond.

Guardiola approached Redmond in the immediate aftermath of City securing a dramatic 2-1 win on Wednesday, courtesy of a 96th-minute strike by Raheem Sterling that prompted wild celebrations.

The Saints player was heading towards the tunnel when he was confronted by an animated and gesticulating former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss.

Guardiola told reporters afterwards that he was merely telling Redmond how much he admired him as a player and how he should attack more – a version of events the 23-year-old corroborated in a statement released via Twitter.

The FA still sought Guardiola's observations on the incident, giving him until Monday to respond.

Despite expressing bemusement at a news conference on Friday over the authorities pursuing the matter after his and Redmond's stories checked out, Omnisport understands Guardiola replied in writing to the FA as requested and received a response reminding him over his responsibilities regarding future conduct at matches.