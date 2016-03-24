BREAKING NEWS: Johan Cruyff dies aged 68
Following a battle with cancer, Johan Cruyff has died aged 68.
Netherlands legend Johan Cruyff has died at the age of 68 following a battle with cancer.
A statement on the World of Johan Cruyff website read: "On March 24 2016 Johan Cruyff (68) died peacefully in Barcelona, surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer. It’s with great sadness that we ask you to respect the family’s privacy during their time of grief."
