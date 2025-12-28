How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Super Sunday Premier League clash

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham today for a Super Sunday Premier League clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: key information • Date: Sunday 28 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Selhurst Park, London • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), USA Network (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Crystal Palace were dealt a shock as they fell to a 4-1 defeat at Leeds United last weekend.

In an uncharacteristic display from Oliver Glasner's men, the Eagles conceded two goals in 11 minutes in the first half, both via Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Tottenham also lost last time out, as Liverpool struck twice via Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike on home soil.

Thomas Frank's men have work to do to turn things around, although their away form is a little better.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Palace vs Spurs online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the UK

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham is part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham is part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in the US

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham is available to watch for those in the States via USA Network.

If you don't have cable, you can watch online with a cord-cutting service such as YouTube TV.

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham through Stan Sport.

Watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets to Crystal Palace vs Tottenham?

Seat Unique still has a limited number of tickets available for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham clash on Sunday.

Seat Unique still has a limited number of tickets available for Crystal Palace vs Tottenham clash on Sunday.

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Premier League preview

Palace head into this one 8th in the table and still somewhat reeling following a dull display in West Yorkshire last time out.

Dean Henderson was mocked throughout and was handed a 5.8 rating by WhoScored after shipping four at Elland Road.

Captain and talisman Jean-Philippe Mateta was off the mark and mustered only two weak attempts against Leeds' sturdy backline.

On home soil, the Eagles haven't been great this season, winning just two games and Tottenham's away form will be a cause for concern.

Spurs finished their contest against Liverpool with only nine men, as both Xavi Simons and Cristian Romero were dismissed.

Frank is again facing pressure to turn things around, but admitted in his press conference to preview the game that he does still have full trust in his captain, despite his latest dismissal.

"Many times, of course," said the Dane after being quizzed on the Argentine's responsibilities. "After this game, and not only because it's Cristian, I spoke to the players in general.

"We can put the label on him as a captain, but all players need to have a cool head and lead by example. You cannot have only one leader on the pitch but I know he's the one with the armband. We're talking about a very passionate player."

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Crystal Palace 3-1 Tottenham

Spurs are beginning to show cracks under Frank and we feel the Eagles will capatilise on Sunday.