BREAKING NEWS: Kompany out for 'weeks' with knee injury

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany will be out for "the next weeks" with a knee injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Kompany, who has been plagued by fitness problems over the past year, made his latest return to City's starting line-up in Saturday's Premier League match at Crystal Palace.

The 31-year-old was substituted before half-time in the 2-1 victory following a collision with goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

The source of Kompany's discomfort was initially reported to be double vision as a result of the heavy impact between himself and Bravo but the Belgium centre-back landed awkwardly and that resulted in knee damage.

"Fortunately nothing happened with his head," Guardiola told a news conference ahead of Wednesday's Champions League Group C match at Borussia Monchengladbach.

"The real problem is the knee. [Kompany will be out for] the next weeks."

Asked whether Kompany, who has grappled mainly with calf and groin muscle woes, would be included in City's squad for the knockout stages of the Champions League, Guardiola said: "Now is not the moment. First we have to qualify."