BREAKING NEWS: Luis Enrique extends Barca deal

Barcelona coach Luis Enrique has signed a new deal, tying him to the Camp Nou club until 2017.

The 45-year-old penned a two-year contract when replacing Gerardo Martino in May last year, going on to win the treble in his first season in charge.

Despite Saturday's 3-1 success over Juventus adding UEFA Champions League glory to their domestic dominance, uncertainty had remained over Luis Enrique's future at the club - the coach himself failing to rule out leaving immediately after the triumph in Berlin's Olympiastadion.

However, the former Roma and Celta Vigo boss has been convinced to stay on by Barcelona president Jose Maria Bartomeu, who announced the coach's extension while calling elections for his role.