BREAKING NEWS: Mihajlovic confirms Sampdoria exit

Sinisa Mihajlovic has confirmed his departure from Sampdoria following the final game of the Serie A season, paving the way for a potential move to Napoli.

The Serb, head coach at Stadio Luigi Ferraris since November 2013, guided Sampdoria to a seventh-place finish this term, with their European qualification dependant on the outcome of sixth-placed Genoa's appeal for a UEFA licence.

Mihajlovic has been heavily linked with a move to Napoli, who played their final game under Rafael Benitez on Sunday, and announced his exit in an open letter on Sampdoria's website.

"These are my last words as coach of Sampdoria," he wrote.

"On 21 November 2013, I took a team in a very difficult situation, bottom of the table, discouraged [and] in crisis. I leave you seventh and, if it goes well, in the Europa League.

"But, beyond the rank, I am proud of another thing: to leave a team that today is self-confident, courageous, able to face head-on each opponent.

"Those who come after me will find a team that knows the meaning of commitment, professionalism, hard work and give their best in training and in matches.

"That is the best legacy I can leave. I am proud of the work done in these two years and I believe the club and the fans should also be.

"It would be easy to stay here: I know I'm appreciated by the club and fans. But I think it would be unfair to my growth and perhaps also for the team.

"I set myself a goal, and I achieved it. Now I look for another challenge."