BREAKING NEWS: Spain striker Morata misses out on World Cup selection

Chelsea duo Alvaro Morata and Cesc Fabregas have been left out of Spain's final squad for the World Cup.

Morata has been overlooked in favour of Atletico Madrid's Diego Costa, Valencia forward Rodrigo Moreno and Iago Aspas of Celta Vigo.

Atletico winger Vitolo has also been omitted from the final 23, despite scoring four goals in five appearances in Spain's qualifying campaign.

Morata has struggled for form for much of his first season in the Premier League and admitted in April he has been plagued by back problems in recent months.

He scored five times in as many games in World Cup qualifying but did not make the squad for the friendly matches with Germany and Argentina in March.

Morata's Chelsea team-mate Cesar Azpilicueta has been included, as has Real Sociedad youngster Alvaro Odriozola, but Fabregas' two-year exile from the national team continues, while Pedro and Marcos Alonso are also out.

Manchester United duo Ander Herrera and Juan Mata will not be involved, although neither had been expected to make Julen Lopetegui's final list. There is also no place for Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez.

Spain begin their campaign in Russia against Portugal on June 15 in Sochi, before facing Iran in Kazan on June 20 and Morocco in Kaliningrad on June 25.

OFICIAL | 46 millones de ilusiones en sus botas, en sus manos... ¡¡ESTOS SON !!¡RT PARA APOYARNOS! May 21, 2018

Spain's final 23-man World Cup squad:

Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao), David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli); Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid); Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), David Silva (Manchester City); Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo Moreno (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).