BREAKING NEWS: UEFA not calling elections during Platini ban
Michel Platini's FIFA ban from all footballing activities will not prompt UEFA to hold elections to find a successor to his presidency.
UEFA will not schedule presidential elections until Michel Platini completes the appeals process against his FIFA suspension from all footballing activities, European football's governing body has confirmed.
