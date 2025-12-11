How to watch Celtic vs Roma: Live streams, TV details as Wilfried Nancy takes charge of first Europa League game

Watch Celtic vs Roma for a standout clash in matchweek six of the Europa League today, with all the details on live streams and TV channels right here in this guide.

This is Wilfried Nancy's second game in charge of Celtic since taking over from interim boss Martin O'Neill last week, and pressure is on after that first game ended in a defeat to Hearts.

The pressure is certainly on in the Europa League table, with Celtic 21st on seven points and needing a win to have a chance of challenging for the top eight places that earn automatic qualification for the knockout rounds. Defeat could see them drop into the direct elimination zone of 25th to 36th.

Roma are in a similar position, six places and two points ahead. They've won their last two in the Europa League but have stuttered at home in Serie A, losing two in a row to cede top spot in the table.

It should be a great game, and FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Celtic vs Roma online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Celtic vs Roma for free?

You can watch Celtic vs Roma for free in Belgium, where RTBF is showing the game on TV and on its Auvio streaming platform. Coverage is geo-restricted.

Watch Celtic vs Roma from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy thanks to its lightning speeds, top-notch security, and ability to unlock streaming services.

How to watch Celtic vs Roma in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Celtic vs Roma on TNT Sports 3 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Celtic vs Roma in the US

Celtic vs Roma is available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Europa League on Paramount+ CBS is the exclusive Europa League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Celtic vs Roma in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Celtic vs Roma live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Europea League on Stan Sport Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.