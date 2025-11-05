Crystal Palace charged over 'insulting and/or provocative' Evangelos Marinakis Nottingham Forest banner

A Nottingham Forest fan wears an Evangelos Marinakis mask during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace on August 24, 2025

Crystal Palace have until Tuesday, November 11 to respond to an FA charge relating to the conduct of their supporters, or individuals purporting to be supporters, at a Premier League match earlier this season.

The Eagles' feud with Nottingham Forest was thrust into the spotlight back in August as the South London club were barred from entering the Europa League due to an ownership conflict of interest.

Former minority shareholder John Textor failed to relinquish his shareholding in Palace or Olympique Lyonnais before UEFA's March deadline, causing there to be a conflict of interest upon the former's qualification for the 2025/26 Europa League via their FA Cup triumph.

Crystal Palace charged over fan behaviour towards Nottingham Forest feud

Crystal Palace have been in good form this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

UEFA regulations prohibit two clubs with the same owner, or an owner with 'decisive influence' over two or more clubs, from competing in the same competition.

Palace lifted their first major trophy in May after defeating Manchester City at Wembley Stadium.

Lyon and former Crystal Palace owner John Textor (Image credit: Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest, who finished 7th in the Premier League during 2024/25 were subsequently consigned to Conference League football, before Palace's ownership issue arose.

Forest's role in Palace's demotion to the Conference League was such: the club wrote to UEFA raising their concerns with Palace's multi-club ownership (MCO) breach.

As a result, when the two sides met in the Premier League on August 24 earlier this season, those situated in the Palace end unfurled a banner which depicted Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis holding a gun to star player Morgan Gibbs-White's head.

Prior to the fixture, Gibbs-White had been the subject of significant transfer interest from Tottenham Hotspur and the player appeared close to a move.

It was rumoured that Forest owner Marinakis intervened, persuading Gibbs-White to instead sign a new deal at Forest. The pair then appeared alongside each other in a video posted to club social media accounts announcing the new contract.

An FA spokesperson has released the following statement regarding Palace fans' conduct: "Crystal Palace FC has been charged with misconduct in relation to its Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest FC on Sunday 24 August. It's alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters or followers) didn't behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, insulting and/or provocative way during the fixture. Crystal Palace FC has until Tuesday 11 November to provide a response."

Earlier this year, Tottenham Hotspur were ordered to pay a £150,000 fine for homophobic chanting, which was later reduced to £75,000 on appeal.

Breaching FA Rule E21, which includes 'using words or otherwise behaving in a way which is improper, offensive, violent, threatening, abusive, indecent, insulting, or provocative' carries a penalty of up to £300,000 for top-level clubs.