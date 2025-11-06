How to watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv: Live streams, TV info for controversial Europa League clash

Watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv as the two sides clash in a Europa League fixture overshadowed by controversy, with all the details on live streaming and TV coverage right here in this guide.
• Date: Thursday, 6 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
Unai Emery's Villa, 10th in the opening league phase of the Europa League, have a chance to strengthen their push for Europa League progression against the team down in 32nd.
However, the off-field stakes are what have dominated the headlines in the build-up to this clash, with a fierce debate over whether or not the Maccabi Tel Aviv fans would attend.
Local police initially ruled that no away fans would be able to attend for fears over disorder, only for the decision to cause a political furore that had the UK Prime Minister, Keir Starmer, attempting to reverse the decision. In the end, Maccabi Tel Aviv announced it would decline any tickets it was allocated, for safety reasons.
Still, numerous protests are expected ahead of the game and a major police operation will be in force, all before a ball is kicked at 8pm local time.
FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv for free?
There are no dedicated free-to-air broadcasters showing Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv but one way you could watch for free is with a broadcaster free trial.
Paramount+ in the USA, which has all Europa League and Champions League, is letting you try the streaming service free for seven days.
Watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv from anywhere
Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.
Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UK
You can watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv in the UK on TNT Sports 2 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.
Watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv in the US
Fans in the US can watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv on Paramount+.
How to watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Maccabi Tel Aviv live through Stan Sport.
