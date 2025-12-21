How to watch Morocco vs Comoros: Live streams, TV info, preview for Africa Cup of Nations opener

Watch Morocco vs Comoros as the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations begins in Rabat today, with FourFourTwo bringing you a comprehensive guide on how to watch the game wherever you are in the world.

Morocco vs Comoros: key information • Date: Sunday, 21 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 19:00pm GMT / 02:00 ET / 20:00 local (Morocco) • Venue: Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah, Rabat • TV & Streaming: E4 & Channel 4 (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

AFCON 2025 kicks off today as hosts Morocco take on Comoros. Walid Regragui's side will be backed by a wild home crowd in Rabat as over 50,000 fans are expected to pack into the Stade Prince Moulay Abdallah.

Comoros are competing for only the second time at AFCON, after debuting at the tournament back in 2021.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Morocco vs Comoros online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Morocco vs Comoros for FREE in the UK

Morocco vs Comoros will be shown live in the UK on E4 and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 19:00 GMT. Coverage will start at 18:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has won exclusive rights to broadcast the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, agreeing a historic deal with the Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF). This deal marks the first time the tournament will be available to watch for free in the UK. Sign up now to watch all 52 games for FREE.

Morocco vs Comoros free live stream The game will be shown live on Channel 4 via their official online streaming service. All you need to do is sign up on their website, and boom, access to live coverage of the contest!

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Morocco vs Comoros from anywhere

Away from home for the game? That doesn't mean you have to miss out on watching the game. All you need is a VPN, a handy a piece of software that makes your devices appear to be in a different location.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to bypass geo-restrictions and unblock your usual streaming services when abroad. It's also brilliant for your general internet security.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar have tested hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Morocco vs Comoros on TV in the US?

Over in the US, fans can watch Morocco vs Comoros over on beIN Sports. Kick off is at 14:00 ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Morocco vs Comoros in Africa

Fans in Morocco can watch the game on beIN Sports MENA, while those in Comoros will find the action on Canal+.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in different countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

Morocco vs Comoros: Preview

Morocco come into the tournament fresh as a daisy after automatically qualifying as the 2025 hosts.

The Atlas Lions have won the tournament once, back in 1976 and were runners-up in 2004 after losing to Tunisia.

Their squad boasts stars such as Noussair Mazraoui of Manchester United and Sofyan Amrabat of Real Betis.

Manager Walid Regragui has been in charge since 2022, and captain Achraf Hakimi looks to have shaken off a recent injury, which will be a huge boost ahead of Sunday's game.

Comoros come into AFCON after finishing top of Group A and unbeaten after six games in qualifying.

Managed by former Wolves assistant Stefano Cusin, the Coelacantes beat 2004 winners Tunisia during said campaign and will be a tough nut to crack.

25-year-old winger Rafiki Said is one to watch, with his displays earning him a move to Standard Liege from Troyes earlier this year.

He has eight goals in 17 outings for his country to this point and could see the competition as a chance to shine with the world watching on.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Morocco 2-1 Comoros

We are expecting a shaky contest in Rabat, but feel the hosts Morocco will make home advantage count and come out on top.