‘Look at the squad, there was no investment in players. I thought we should be getting better results, but look at the bigger picture’ Sean Dyche speaks out about his sacking from Burnley

After a 3,454-day stint in charge at Turf Moor, Sean Dyche’s stint at Burnley ended on April 15, 2022, with Clarets embroiled in what would be an ultimately unsuccessful battle against the drop.

During his near-decade in charge, Dyche had led his team to two promotions and taken the team into Europe, with his dismissal widely criticised by pundits and the media at the time, with caretaker boss Mike Jackson failing to guide the club to safety.

The Clarets 18th-place finish meant an end to their six-year stay in the Premier League, as the club’s gamble to ditch their long-serving boss failed to pay off.

Dyche reflects on his Burnley sacking

A seventh-place finish in 2017/18 was the high-water mark of Dyche's Burnley era (Image credit: PA Images)

But with the dust having settled three years on, does Dyche, who was Burnley’s most successful manager of recent times and even had a pub - The Royal Dyche - named after him, believe he deserved to be sacked?

“Results-wise, yes,” he tells FourFourTwo. “I thought we should be getting better results, but if you look at the bigger picture, you think, “What were your resources?”

Dyche even had a pub named after him in Burnley (Image credit: Getty)

“Look at the squad. I knew some of the players were just going over the edge and we should have refreshed two years earlier. The owner was trying to sell the club though, so there was no investment in players.

“We spent £750,000 one summer – you can’t compete on that sort of money. But in the bigger scheme of things and all the work we put in, I might argue my case more.

“One thing I am proud of was that when I left, I left everything organised. We did the morning meeting, the new staff came in, I explained what coaching we’d done that week and told them the team that we’d planned to pick for the weekend.

“There was no bitterness.”

Burnley would go on to quickly bounce back to the Premier League as they won the Championship under former Manchester City boss Vincent Kompany the following season, only to drop back down into the second tier the following season.

Dyche is back in the Premier League with Nottingham Forest (Image credit: Getty Images)

This yo-yoing continued as Scott Parker guided the club back to the top tier last season, while Dyche’s first post-Turf Moor job was a two-year stint at Everton, where he had to navigate through financial difficulties and a points deduction, but succeeded in keeping the Toffees up in 2023/24.

After being dismissed in January 2025, Dyche answered the call from Nottingham Forest in October, replacing Ange Postecoglou, who was sacked after just 39 days in the post.