How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United: Live streams, TV channels, kick-off time for Super Sunday Premier League clash

Morgan Rogers is in red-hot form for the Villans

Watch Aston Villa vs Manchester United today for a Super Sunday Premier League clash, with FourFourTwo bringing you all the details on live streams and TV channels, wherever you are in the world.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: key information • Date: Sunday 21 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 4:30pm GMT / 11:30am ET • Venue: Villa Park, Birmingham • TV & Streaming: Sky Sports (UK), Peacock (US), Stan Sport (Australia) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Aston Villa host Manchester United on Sunday, bidding to continue their impressive recent run of form.

The Villans are looking like Premier League title contenders after beating Arsenal and West Ham in successive gameweeks.

Manchester United have lost just one of their last ten games and will be without AFCON trio Noussair Mazraoui, Amad and Bryan Mbeumo this weekend.

Ruben Amorim's men drew 4-4 with Bournemouth on Monday at Old Trafford, in a contest most are calling the game of the season thus far

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Villa vs Man United online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the UK

Aston Villa vs Man Utd is part of Sky Sports' Super Sunday coverage and is being shown on Sky Sports Main Event.

Watch the Premier League on Sky Sports To get Sky Sports you either need to arrange a TV package, either direct through Sky for £35 per month, or another provider such as EE or Virgin. Or, for a more flexible and shorter-term, NowTV is Sky's streaming partner, with a day pass available for £14.99 or a monthly plan from £27.99.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in the US

Aston Villa vs Manchester United is being shown on NBC on TV and Peacock online.

Watch the Premier League on Peacock Peacock plans start from $10.99 a month, which nets you roughly half of all Premier League games each week. There are savings for annual plans, which start from $109.99 a year.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd in Australia

Premier League fans in Australia can watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd through Stan Sport.

Watch the Premier League on Stan Sport You'll need a base Stan subscription (AU$12 a month) and also the the Stan Sport add-on ($20 a month), so $32 a month. That's for a rolling streaming plan with the ability to stop at any point.

Watch Aston Villa vs Man Utd from anywhere

What if you're away from home when the game is on, and find access to your usual streaming service geo-blocked? The solution is a VPN, a piece of software that sets your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

Assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you're subscribed to, with a host of privacy and protection benefits on top – that sounds like a result.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues TechRadar are experts in this field, and they reckon NordVPN is the best VPN provider on the market.

Can I still get tickets to Aston Villa vs Man Utd on Sunday?

Seat Unique still has a limited number of tickets available for Aston Villa vs Man Utd on Sunday in the Premier League.

Get Aston Villa tickets at Seat Unique Aston Villa hospitality elevates the iconic Villa Park atmosphere with premium padded seats and exclusive lounge and restaurant access. Packages typically include fine dining or gourmet options, a complimentary drinks package, and matchday entertainment with Villa legends, plus the official matchday programme, ensuring a luxurious and enhanced matchday experience.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Premier League preview

Aston Villa are just three points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and continue to apply healthy pressure on the Gunners and second placed Manchester City.

Next up is Manchester United on home soil, a side they tend to struggle against, if recent head-to-head's are anything to go by.

The Villans havent won at Villa Park against United in the Premier League since November 2022, with Leon Bailey, Lucas Digne and Jacob Ramsey all scored in Unai Emery's first game in charge.

Tyrone Mings (hamstring), Ross Barkley (knee) and Jadon Sancho (ineligible) will play no part in this one, whilst Emiliano Martinez (back) and Pau Torres (calf) remain as doubts.

READ MORE See also ► Premier League TV guide

Manchester United's crazy game with Bournemouth pretty much summed up their season, but how Amorim navigates this period will be telling.

We saw the Red Devils transition into what looked to be a 4-3-3 for the first time in Amorim's tenure against the Cherries, something he may be forced to do again at Villa Park.

With Mazraoui, Amad and Mbeumo all now away to AFCON, just who comes into replace the trio remains to be seen.

Youngster Shea Lacey may be pushing for a recall to the matchday squad, and we could even see the Liverpudlian make his debut in the coming weeks.

Casemiro (suspended), Harry Maguire (thigh) and Matthijs de Ligt (back) will all miss out in the Midlands.

Aston Villa vs Man Utd: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Aston Villa 2-0 Man Utd

Villa have looked brilliant since their unbeaten run start, and with three key players missing, we are expecting a home win on Sunday.