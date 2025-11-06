How to watch Rangers vs Roma: Live streams, TV details as Danny Rohl looks to rescue Europa League campaign

Watch Rangers vs Roma as new boss Danny Rohl looks to rescue his side's Europa League campaign at Ibrox, with all the details on live streams and TV channels right here in this guide.
• Date: Thursday, 6 November 2025
• Kick-off time: 8:00pm BST / 3:00pm ET
• Venue: Ibrox, Glasgow
• TV & Streaming: TNT Sports / Discovery+ (UK), Paramount+ (USA), Stan Sport (Australia)
• Free stream: Ictimai TV (Azerbaijan)
After failing to qualify for the Champions League, Rangers have lost all three games in the Europa League so far in what has been a disastrous start to the season.
Russell Martin lasted just 17 games in charge, and there was no immediate new manager bounce as his replacement Danny Rohl took charge for the first time in the last round of Europa League fixtures, losing 3-0 to Brann. Rangers have since won twice in the Scottish Premiership, although they lost to rivals Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.
This is a must-win game for Rangers if they're to have any hope of progressing to the knockout rounds and Roma are huge opposition, although they're also in trouble win two defeats in their three games.
It should be a great game, and FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Rangers vs Roma online, on TV, and from anywhere.
Can I watch Rangers vs Roma for free?
You can watch Rangers vs Roma for free in Azerbaijan, where Ictimai TV is showing the game on TV and on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.
You could also technically watch Rangers vs Roma for free with a streaming service free trial – Paramount+ in the USA is letting you try free for seven days.
Watch Rangers vs Roma from anywhere
Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.
You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!
How to watch Rangers vs Roma in the UK?
Fans in the UK can watch Rangers vs Roma on TNT Sports 3 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.
Watch Rangers vs Roma in the US
Rangers vs Roma will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.
How to watch Rangers vs Roma in Australia
Football fans in Australia can watch Rangers vs Roma live through Stan Sport.
