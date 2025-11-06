How to watch Rangers vs Roma: Live streams, TV details as Danny Rohl looks to rescue Europa League campaign

Watch Rangers vs Roma as new boss Danny Rohl looks to rescue his side's Europa League campaign at Ibrox, with all the details on live streams and TV channels right here in this guide.

After failing to qualify for the Champions League, Rangers have lost all three games in the Europa League so far in what has been a disastrous start to the season.

Russell Martin lasted just 17 games in charge, and there was no immediate new manager bounce as his replacement Danny Rohl took charge for the first time in the last round of Europa League fixtures, losing 3-0 to Brann. Rangers have since won twice in the Scottish Premiership, although they lost to rivals Celtic in the League Cup semi-final.

This is a must-win game for Rangers if they're to have any hope of progressing to the knockout rounds and Roma are huge opposition, although they're also in trouble win two defeats in their three games.

It should be a great game, and FourFourTwo has all the information you need to watch Rangers vs Roma online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Can I watch Rangers vs Roma for free?

You can watch Rangers vs Roma for free in Azerbaijan, where Ictimai TV is showing the game on TV and on its website. Coverage is geo-restricted.

You could also technically watch Rangers vs Roma for free with a streaming service free trial – Paramount+ in the USA is letting you try free for seven days.

Watch Rangers vs Roma from anywhere

Away from home right now? You don't have to miss the game. The solution to your geo-restriction nightmares is a Virtual Private Network (VPN), a piece of software that can set your devices to appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streaming services while abroad, allowing you to connect and watch as if you were back home. You'll also get better playback quality and it will do wonders for your internet security – result!

FourFourTwo’s tech-obsessed office-mates over at Tom's Guide rate NordVPN as the best VPN you can buy thanks to its lightning speeds, top-notch security, and ability to unlock streaming services.

How to watch Rangers vs Roma in the UK?

Fans in the UK can watch Rangers vs Roma on TNT Sports 3 and the Discovery+ streaming platform.

Watch the Europa League on TNT Sports and Discovery+ <p>TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com?id=92X1594947&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fget.discoveryplus.com%2Fgb%2Fwatch-entertainment-and-sport&sref" target="_blank">Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month. TNT Sports is the home of European football in the UK, with almost every Champions League and Europa League live stream. You can add TNT Sports to your TV package for around £25-£30 per month on a long-term contract, but the easiest way to watch is through the Discovery+streaming platform for £30.99 a month.

Watch Rangers vs Roma in the US

Rangers vs Roma will be available for streaming in the United States on Paramount+.

Watch the Europa League on Paramount+ <p>CBS is the exclusive Europa League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month. CBS is the exclusive Europa League rights-holder in the US, and every single game is live streamed on their online platform Paramount+. You only need the Essential package, which costs $7.99 per month.

How to watch Rangers vs Roma in Australia

Football fans in Australia can watch Rangers vs Roma live through Stan Sport.

Watch the Europea League on Stan Sport <p>Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month. Stan Sport is your one-stop shop for football, with every single Premier League, Champions League, and Europa League game live on the streaming platform, for AU$32 per month.