BREAKING NEWS: Villa snap up Gestede

Aston Villa boss Tim Sherwood has raided former club Blackburn Rovers to complete the signing of striker Rudy Gestede for an undisclosed fee.

The Benin international, 26, netted 35 goals in 72 appearances for the Championship club and has penned a five-year deal at Villa Park.

"I've known about Rudy since he was at Cardiff City and he is a player I've always admired," Sherwood told the club's official website.

"His goalscoring ratio last season was fantastic and he is someone who certainly knows how to find the back of the net.

"He's a big, physical striker but he can play and I'm pleased to welcome him to the football club."

Sherwood, who won the Premier League as a Blackburn player in the mid-1990s, has been on the hunt for attacking options since Christian Benteke departed for Liverpool, with Gestede handed the chance to test himself in the top flight once again following a spell in the top tier with Cardiff City.

Gestede joins on the same day that midfielder Jordan Veretout arrived from Nantes.