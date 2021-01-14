Brentford captain Pontus Jansson rehabilitating after ankle surgery
By PA Staff
Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will begin rehabilitation after undergoing ankle surgery.
The Sweden international defender has been battling the issue for a number of weeks.
Brentford are hopeful he will return in time for the run-in to the Sky Bet Championship season.
A statement on the club website read: “Pontus has been troubled by an ankle problem for some time and has missed games in recent weeks as a result.
“The skipper will now begin a period of rehabilitation with the aim of returning to training and match availability in time for the run-in at the end of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season and the 2020 UEFA European Championship, being played this summer.”
