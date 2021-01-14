Brentford captain Pontus Jansson rehabilitating after ankle surgery

Brentford captain Pontus Jansson will begin rehabilitation after undergoing ankle surgery.

The Sweden international defender has been battling the issue for a number of weeks.

Brentford are hopeful he will return in time for the run-in to the Sky Bet Championship season.

A statement on the club website read: “Pontus has been troubled by an ankle problem for some time and has missed games in recent weeks as a result.

“The skipper will now begin a period of rehabilitation with the aim of returning to training and match availability in time for the run-in at the end of the 2020/21 Sky Bet Championship season and the 2020 UEFA European Championship, being played this summer.”