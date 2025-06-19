Tottenham circling £30m Pedro Porro upgrade as Thomas Frank's first new signing: report

Thomas Frank is still only just settling in at the Tottenham Hotspur stadium

There is a new dawn at Tottenham Hotspur under Thomas Frank.

The Dane has taken over from Ange Postecoglou and will already be in the process of working out how he intends to put his stamp on the north London club.

One surefire way to do that is to bring in some new players that he can mould to his own requirements at Tottenham.

Tottenham Hotspur look to Europe for new recruits

Pedro Porro may soon have some tough competition (Image credit: Alamy)

Pedro Porro was originally one of the most important players under Postecoglou for his ability to race forward from full-back and create chances, combining well with Destiny Udogie on the other flank.

But this latest reported interest suggests Spurs are open to recruiting some competition for the Spain international.

Destiny Udogie has been Spurs' other full-back star in recent seasons (Image credit: Getty Images)

A recent report from Brazilian outlet UOL claimed Tottenham are willing to drop significant money on AS Monaco right-back Vanderson.

That report claimed that Barcelona were also circling, but the latest from Sport in Spain revealed that the Catalan giants have cooled their interest in this position, after Eric Garcia covered so well for the injured Jules Kounde towards the end of the season.

Liverpool were another club mooted, but they filled their Trent Alexander-Arnold-sized squad gap with Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

All that means the path appears to have cleared for Spurs, with them reportedly willing to meet Monaco’s €35m asking price.

Frank would be delighted to get some of his own players in at Spurs (Image credit: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

In FourFourTwo’s opinion, it would be a surprise to see Spurs sign such obvious Porro competition, as he’s regarded as one of the team’s best players

However, if the north London club do indeed spend that sort of money on a defensive player, you’d expect the intention is for them to have a pretty immediate impact on the first team.

And Vanderson fits the bill regarding Porro’s attacking output, with the 23-year-old have experience all down the right flank; as a full-back, wing-back and even, on occasion, a winger.

Vanderson is valued at €20m, according to Transfermarkt.