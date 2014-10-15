Bresciano: 'Something not right' with Australia

Australia suffered a shock 1-0 loss to Qatar in Doha on Tuesday, just four days after a scoreless draw in the United Arab Emirates.

Ange Postecoglou's side were undone by a second-half goal to Khalfan Ibrahim, as Australia slumped to their first loss to the Gulf nation.

With just one friendly - against Japan next month - remaining before Australia host the Asian Cup in January, Bresciano concedes things need to change if the Socceroos are to be successful on home soil.

"We need a big improvement. We haven't got long to go [before the Asian Cup]," Bresciano told Fox Sports.

"There's something not right. We have to fix it because it [Asian Cup] is getting close.

"If we're going to have any chance of winning it, games like tonight we shouldn't be losing."

Australia now have just one more friendly, against Japan in November, to iron out their kinks before starting their Asian Cup campaign against Kuwait on January 9.

Bresciano believes these two latest results show not only the improvement in football in the Middle East but also how far Australia have to go to reach their best.

"The football in the gulf region has improved dramatically in the last few years," he said.

"We're going through this transition with the younger boys coming in and maybe the standard has dropped a bit.

"We know that, we're working on that and we have to get to the best we can for January."