Brian Graham leaves Ross County for Partick Thistle
Ross County have sold Brian Graham to Partick Thistle 24 hours after signing Oli Shaw from Hibernian.
Graham joined Thistle for an undisclosed fee after County did a deal with Hibs for 21-year-old striker Shaw, which involves an immediate payment plus a sell-on clause.
Shaw scored 12 goals for Hibs after coming through the youth ranks and was keen to get more first-team action.
His County debut came off the bench during Wednesday night’s goalless Ladbrokes Premiership draw with Hearts.
Co-manager Steven Ferguson told County’s YouTube channel: “Young Oli Shaw, it was a bit of a whirlwind for him but he was desperate to come up and get involved in the game.
“I think in the 15-20 minutes he was on the pitch it was clear for everyone to see what a talented young boy he is and what a prospect we have. If we can get him playing and firing goals then it will benefit everybody.”
