Brian Rice demands reaction from Hamilton after cup shoot-out defeat

Hamilton head coach Brian Rice has demanded a reaction from his players to get their Betfred Cup Group F campaign back on track.

Rice had challenged his team to win the group but their chances of doing that suffered a blow in their opening game when they lost 6-5 in a penalty shoot-out to League Two outfit Queen’s Park following a goalless draw.

Queen’s Park secured the extra bonus point following the penalty shoot-out win and Hamilton are already playing catch up in the group, they trail leaders Partick Thistle by two points after the first round of fixtures.

Hamilton were booed at half-time and full-time by their supporters and Rice can understand the fans’ frustrations after their disappointing display.

But he knows they must improve and secure all three points when they face Clyde on Wednesday if they are to be in the mix for topping the group.

Rice said: “I understand the supporters must be really disappointed because I’m disappointed, everyone at the club is disappointed because I set out a target of winning this group and now it’s going to be more difficult to do so but we can still win the group.

“There’s got to be a reaction, as soon as you finish one game you start to prepare for the next one.

“Our game with Queen’s Park is gone and we now look forward to the next game and we’ve got to get better. We’ve definitely got to improve.

“Booing at any time doesn’t help any team but I think they were entitled to boo as I thought we were really poor.

“It was the first game of the season for Queen’s Park as well.

“I just felt we weren’t at it and I’m really disappointed. I’ve got a disappointed group of players.

“In pre-season they have been great. In the lead up to this they’ve been performing well – but this was poor.”