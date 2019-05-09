Brian Rice: Hamilton’s relegation showdown with St Mirren should be enjoyed

Brian Rice insists Hamilton’s relegation battle with St Mirren on Monday night is to be enjoyed not dreaded.

Accies travel to Paisley four points ahead of the Buddies who occupy the play-off spot with two Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures remaining.

Avoiding defeat will ensure Hamilton, who relegated Dundee with a 1-0 win over the basement club last weekend, remain a top-flight side next season but the Hamilton boss wants to do it with a victory against a side who, like Accies, are in decent form.

Rice, who left his role as assistant to St Mirren manager Oran Kearney in January to take over at Hamilton, said: “It is a game to enjoy, not to dread.

“Obviously it is a big game for both teams, a lot at stake.

“Like I have said since I came in here, there is only one way I want to play and that is on the front foot and we will go there looking to win the game.

“The best way to defend is to attack, that’s the way I like it to be played, that’s what I think the fans want to see, a team going out to win the match and we will be going to try to win the match the best we can.

“St Mirren have scored a lot of late goals so that tells you they are fighting for the manager, the club and the fans but I know that anyway.

“I have been at St Mirren, I know what it means to the players and I know the characters there.

“They will fight to the very end, same as my boys will fight to the very end.”