Brighton boss Graham Potter impressed by Leicester

Brighton boss Graham Potter has warned Leicester will be ready to hurt his team if they do not switch on at the Amex Stadium.

The Foxes head to the south coast looking to improve on their run of six Premier League wins out of the last seven, which has pushed them to second in the table.

Brendan Rodgers has put the self-belief back into the 2016 champions – and Potter knows his side’s own recent improvement will face a stern test.

“They are on a good run of form and you can see there is a real clarity to the way they play, and Brendan Rodgers has instilled that,” said Potter.

“They have a good mix of youth and experience, have some Premier League winners in their squad and some really talented individuals.

“You can see why they are up there in the top area of the league and they are where they are on merit. I have been really impressed with them.”

Potter said at a press conference: “Jamie Vardy is a top centre-forward, who does not need too many chances to score.

“But we have to be mindful that it is not just one guy, they have got other ones who can pop up and hurt you.

“We have to be collectively good and understand how we want to defend – and sometimes you need a bit of luck, hope he (Vardy) misses.”

Brighton have put together three straight league wins at the Amex Stadium but Potter will not dwell on those successes, which saw Tottenham beaten 3-0 at the start of October.

“We are in good form at home – but you don’t get anything in football for what you have done in the past,” the Seagulls boss said.

“We want to carry on with what we have been doing at home. We want to try to be positive and get the three points.

“It is another test and we want to try to build on the important relationship between our supporters and the players, which is with positive performances and results.”

Brighton could have Adam Webster available again for the first time since suffering an ankle injury in early November.

Captain Lewis Dunk, though, is suspended after collecting a fifth yellow card in the defeat at Manchester United before the international break.

Solly March could be drafted into the side to replace forward Aaron Connolly, who has a groin problem.

“We both agree there is more to come from him,” Potter said. “He had a problem with his injury which put him back a bit, but there is no reason for him not to perform at a really good level now.

“If he does that, he can be a really important player for us, but he has to take that next step.”