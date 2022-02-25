Brighton without Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu for Aston Villa clash
Brighton will be without Adam Webster and Enock Mwepu for the visit of Aston Villa.
Seagulls boss Graham Potter confirmed that Webster has suffered a setback in his recovery from a groin injury, while Mwepu’s hamstring problem will not clear up in time for the game.
Lewis Dunk is back from suspension, but there is a bit of illness around the camp which could rule some players out.
Aston Villa will welcome back Ezri Konsa following a two-match suspension.
The centre-back missed the back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Watford after being given his marching orders for two bookable offences in the entertaining 3-3 draw versus Leeds earlier this month.
Villa boss Steven Gerrard has no new injury concerns, with Bertrand Traore (hamstring) and Marvelous Nakamba (knee) remaining sidelined.
Brighton provisional squad: Sanchez, Cucurella, Duffy, Veltman, Bissouma, Dunk, Mac Allister, Gross, Moder, Maupay, Trossard, Steele, Lamptey, Offiah, Lallana, Alzate, March, Caicedo, Welbeck, Ferguson.
Aston Villa provisional squad: Martinez, Olsen, Cash, Mings, Konsa, Hause, Chambers, Digne, Young, Sanson, Chukwuemeka, Luiz, Ramsey, Chrisene, Iroegbunam, Buendia, McGinn, Coutinho, Bailey, Ings, Watkins.
