Bristol City v West Brom: Upset could strengthen Pemberton's claim

Darren Fletcher and James Morrison are set to miss West Brom's FA Cup replay at Bristol City, as John Pemberton seeks to stay in charge.

Bristol City's interim manager John Pemberton is interested in taking charge of the club on a long-term basis, as he prepares to lead his side into an FA Cup replay against West Brom on Tuesday.

Pemberton and joint caretaker Wade Elliott led City to a surprise 1-0 victory over Championship leaders Middlesbrough on Saturday, just two days after the sacking of manager Steve Cotterill.

Wes Burns' injury-time winner gave City only their fifth win of the season, two of which have come against Aitor Karanka's league leaders.

Despite their victory, a first in seven league matches, City remain in the Championship's relegation zone on goal difference.

After the match Pemberton confirmed he would consider taking the Bristol City job, saying he would accept an offer "if it's in the club's best interests".

He said: "I don't know how long Wade and I will be in charge, but if it's a week or month or a year there will be no problems from me.

"I would definitely like to stay at the club, but in what capacity I don't know."

Bristol City's new chief operations manager Mark Ashton confirmed the search for Cotterill's successor is underway.

"Conversations are up and running," he told the BBC. "It's very clear we need to bring some players in and we are trying to do that over the next week.

"Along with looking for a new manager or head coach that will be my focus. We need some players in and we need some players in very quickly."

While Bristol City go into the replay on a high, Tony Pulis' West Brom were soundly beaten 3-0 by Southampton in the Premier League on Saturday.

West Brom will be without midfielder James Morrison, who is set to miss up to two months of action with an injury sustained in the 2-2 draw at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, and Darren Fletcher, who was substituted at half-time in the Southampton loss with a knee injury.

"That's two very important midfield players for us and two players who've been very good this year. We don't need that," said Pulis.

"We haven't got a big enough squad to cope with those sort of injuries. We need to assess Fletcher."

Morrison struck a late equaliser for West Brom in a 2-2 draw at The Hawthorns in their first game against Bristol City.

The reward on offer for winning the replay is a home tie against Peterborough United of League One in the fourth round.