Britain seeks clarity on Serbian brawl charges

The charges have been laid against 12 people, including the two unnamed England players and an assistant coach, who are accused of violent conduct. Five Serbian players have been charged.

England's 1-0 win over Serbia in Krusevac on October 16. was marred by accusations from England of racial abuse and ended in a fracas.

"We are investigating the full details of these charges before considering our response," said a British government spokesman on Wednesday.

England left-back Danny Rose, who was sent off along with Serbia's Nikola Ninkovic, said he was racially abused and pelted with missiles by the home fans before, during and after the game.

The Serbian Football Association denied the racism charges and UEFA's disciplinary committee is to review the video evidence before announcing its verdict on November 22.