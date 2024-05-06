Which England players have played at the most major tournaments?

Most members of England's Euro 2024 squad will have been to a major tournament before.

Plenty of Three Lions players have done that over the years, but a select few have gone to more World Cups and Euros than any of their compatriots.

These stars have all featured in England's squad at six major tournaments prior to Euro 2024 – and, indeed, played in all six of them.

1. Jordan Henderson (Euro 2012, 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016, 2018 World Cup, Euro 2020, 2022 World Cup)

Jordan Henderson (Image credit: Alamy)

Included in the squad for the most recent round of international games, Jordan Henderson looks well-placed to be selected by Gareth Southgate for Euro 2024 and become the first England player ever to play at (or go to) seven major tournaments.

Capped 81 times since making his Three Lions debut back in 2010, the Ajax midfielder played in the semi-finals of the 2018 World Cup and the final of Euro 2020.

2. Wayne Rooney (Euro 2004, 2006 World Cup, 2010 World Cup, Euro 2012, 2014 World Cup, Euro 2016)

Wayne Rooney (Image credit: Alamy)

At just 18 years old, Wayne Rooney impacted Euro 2004 in a way few England players have ever impacted a major finals, setting the tone for his record-breaking international career by scoring four goals and making UEFA's Team of the Tournament.

Two years later, the future Three Lions captain – who would also become his country's all-time leading goalscorer – made his World Cup bow in Germany.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

3. Sol Campbell (Euro 96, 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000, 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004, 2006 World Cup)

Sol Campbell (Image credit: Alamy)

The first England player to be named in six major tournament squads, Sol Campbell appeared at every major finals from Euro 96 to the 2006 World Cup.

A regular at each of the last five of those tournaments, the Arsenal and Tottenham defensive great scored his only international goal at the 2002 World Cup, a header to seal a 1-0 group win over Sweden.

More Euros stories

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Dates, fixtures, stadiums, tickets and more

SQUADS All the latest on which players will be at the tournament

ENGLAND ON PENALTIES Every Three Lions player's penalty record