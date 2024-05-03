Could Jadon Sancho go to Euro 2024? Chances of a recall have been revealed

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund.

Jadon Sancho's recent form for Borussia Dortmund has come too late in terms of a potential England recall.

The 25-year-old forward left Manchester United to rejoin his former side on a temporary switch in January and has impressed once again over in Germany.

Sancho was awarded Man of the Match during Dortmund's narrow 1-0 Champions League victory over PSG earlier this week with talks of an international recall soon brought to the forefront of conversations.

According to reports via The Mirror, Sancho is not being readied for a late recall by manager Gareth Southgate with the European Championships in Germany fast approaching.

The former Chelsea youngster has three goals and two assists since his loan move to Germany earlier this year and has impressed for Edin Terzic's side.

Asked whether he has thought about the prospect of an England recall in recent weeks, the Man Utd star responded: “I’m taking it game by game,” in a diplomatic response to all the current noise surrounding him.

Having fallen out with Erik ten Hag back in September over issues with his training output, Sancho returned to Germany, namely Dortmund, but is still under contract at Old Trafford until next summer.

After his showing at Signal Iduna Park against PSG, Ten Hag was quizzed himself on whether he sees a future for Sancho further down the line.

“Yesterday he showed why Manchester United bought him and why he represents a high value for Manchester United,” said Ten Hag.

“That is good. I'm happy for Jadon, with his performance yesterday. We'll see what is going to happen in the future.”

FourFourTwo understands Borussia Dortmund would be keen on re-signing the exciting forward in the summer but a decision is yet to be made by Manchester United's new ownership on the 25-year-old's future.

