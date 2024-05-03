Could Jadon Sancho go to Euro 2024? Chances of a recall have been revealed

By Matthew Holt
published

Jadon Sancho's showings as of late had begun to raise eyebrows over a potential Three Lions recall

Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund.
Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho is currently on loan with Borussia Dortmund. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho's recent form for Borussia Dortmund has come too late in terms of a potential England recall.

The 25-year-old forward left Manchester United to rejoin his former side on a temporary switch in January and has impressed once again over in Germany.

Matthew Holt
Bio: Matthew is a freelance journalist and has currently racked up bylines for Manchester United, Manchester Evening News, GOAL and SPORTbible to name a few. A long-term sufferer of Scunthorpe United, he currently resides in the north-west after escaping the smog of North Lincolnshire.