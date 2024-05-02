Euro 2024: Every England player's penalty record

By Tom Hancock
published

Who's in the frame to take penalties for England at Euro 2024?

Harry Kane of England scores from the penalty spot during the UEFA European Championship Qualifying Group C match between England and Italy at Wembley Stadium, London on Tuesday 17th October 2023. (Photo: Tom West | MI News) Credit: MI News & Sport /Alamy Live News
(Image credit: Alamy)

As an England fan, it's impossible to get through a major tournament without any mention of the P-word: penalties.

The Three Lions' shootout record has improved in recent years – they've win two out of three under Gareth Southgate – but stepping up from 12 yards, even outside of football's ultimate, fate-deciding lottery, remains a high-pressure situation.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Tom Hancock
Tom Hancock

Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for the Premier League and Opta Analyst, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...