Manchester United preparing formal bid for top defender: report

Manchester United will reportedly look to strengthen their defence with the addition of highly-rated Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side have shipped goals at an alarming rate this season and have been hindered by injuries to the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Defence is, understandably, likely to be a priority for the Red Devils when the transfer window reopens.

Manchester United have shipped goals this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Todibo has been identified as a less expensive alternative to Everton centre-back Jarrad Branthwaite, according to a report from GIVEMESPORT .

United will reportedly make a “formal bid” for the 24-year-old this summer, although Branthwaite is said to remain their first-choice option.

Todibo has made 27 Ligue 1 appearances for Nice this term, helping his side to the best defensive record in the division with just 25 goals conceded and 16 clean sheets.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is familiar with Jean-Clair Todibo given his role as part-owner of Nice (Image credit: Getty Images)

A previous report from talkSPORT suggested the Frenchman could be available at a “cut-price” £40 million.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

United’s new part-owner, INEOS chief executive Sir Jim Ratcliffe, is also part-owner at Nice, so he could have direct influence in any potential transfer negotiations. Todibo, who was previously at Barcelona and has earned two caps for France, still has three years remaining on his contract at Nice.

The defender has also been linked with Chelsea, although United appear to be the favourites to secure his signature as things stand.

Chelsea are said to be in for Todibo, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ratcliffe reportedly wants to bring in at least two new defenders, having watched a centre-back pairing of Casemiro and Jonny Evans be dismantled by Crystal Palace’s attackers in a 4-0 loss at Selhurst Park last time out.

In FourFourTwo’s view, a move for Todibo certainly makes sense, given United’s defensive woes throughout the 2023-24 season. Improving things at the back will probably require systemic change and several new signings, but the addition of the Nice star would be a significant step in the right direction.

More Manchester United stories

Manchester United are in talks with a new manager amid speculation over Erik ten Hag's future.

The Red Devils have been given a price for Inter wing-back Denzel Dumfries, while striker target Viktor Gyokeres has spoken about his future after winning the Portuguese league with Sporting.