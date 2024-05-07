Manchester United preparing formal bid for top defender: report

Manchester United are reportedly set to make an offer for one of Ligue 1's top defenders

Manchester United owner Jim Ratcliffe, chairman and founder of Ineos Group Holdings Plc, during a Bloomberg Television interview at The Grenadier pub in London, UK, on Friday, Feb. 23, 2024. Ratcliffe's Ineos Automotive offered a first look Friday at the Fusilier, a sport utility vehicle smaller than the Grenadier 4x4 that the closely held company started selling early last year.
(Image credit: Hollie Adams/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Manchester United will reportedly look to strengthen their defence with the addition of highly-rated Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

Erik ten Hag’s side have shipped goals at an alarming rate this season and have been hindered by injuries to the likes of Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Harry Maguire.

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.